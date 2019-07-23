The 5th annual Reedsburg triathlon will feature only one event this year instead of two.
In the past, the event featured an adult and a youth triathlon. Reedsburg Triathlon Organizer Jennifer Schneider said the event’s committee decided to eliminate the adult triathlon this year because participation was low.
“I think any year we haven’t had great participation,” Schneider said of the adult triathlon. “We had hoped that it would increase and it just didn’t.”
She said about 30 adults have participated in the event while 60-70 kids participate in the youth triathlon.
Registration is available until Aug. 2, the day of the race. Registration starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until the event starts at 6 p.m. at Webb Park, with the swimming event at the Reedsburg Municipal Pool. Cost is $25 per individual and $60 per team. The event includes an individual and mixed relay events of swimming, biking and running and will be chipped timed. Forms are available on the Reedsburg Triathlon website to print off and mail to P.O. Box 490., Reedsburg 53959. Online registration is available at active.com.
Five different age groups between 6 years old to 15 years can sign up, with different distances based on age. Bike routes changed for the 11-15 year old group this year because of construction, Schneider said. Routes are available on the event’s website under course info.
Youth finishers will receive a ribbon. The top three finishers and the top team in each age group will receive a medal. Schneider said ages 11-13 year old and 14-15 year olds will be awarded separately.
Schneider said the Reedsburg Triathlon Committee collaborates with the city parks and recreation department to host the event as a way to promote fitness and wellness. The event also raises money to place fitness equipment from Reedsburg Area Medical Center into North Park, she said.
Additional information is available on the committee’s website reedsburgtriathlon.webs.com.
