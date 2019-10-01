The Reedsburg Utility Commission has evolved in the last 125 years.
From providing electricity to a small town at a time when it was making its way into bigger cities to providing high-speed internet services for Reedsburg and surrounding villages and towns, the municipally owned utility has adapted with the times while continuing to expand and develop.
The utility commission celebrated the milestone with an open house Sept. 27 at its building at 501 Utility Court. Mayor David Estes presented a proclamation recognizing the milestone at the Sept. 23 council meeting.
Reedsburg Utility Commission General Manager Brett Schuppner said the utility commission is non-profit and locally owned, so its can keep electric and water rates lower than other electric providers and the interest of its 5,000 customers in mind.
“It’s to serve the best interest in the community,” Schuppner said.
According to Choose Energy website, the recent national average for electric of 13.34 cents per kilowatt-hour compared to the state average of 15.32 cents and average commercial electric rates in the state are 11.26 per kilowatt-hour. According to the Reedsburg Utility Commission’s website, average industrial rates are about 9 cents per kilowatt-hour and 11 cents per kilowatt-hour for residential electric.
The utility commission started in 1894 and by that time electricity had made its way into urban areas. So the idea of starting the commission was to bring electricity to a small town to light city streets, Schuppner said. Back then, electricity was run for a certain time instead of 24-hour service like it is today, he said.
As the times evolved, the commission’s services expanded to include TV, phone services and broadened its internet services over the past two decades. In 1998, the utility provided fiber optic circuits to its first customer, the School District of Reedsburg, Schuppner said. The Reedsburg Utility Commission became the first municipally owned fiber optic communications utility in the state by February 1999.
The goal then changed to provide fiber optics to every resident within the city, he said. By 2006, the Reedsburg Utility Commission completed its 100% fiber to the premise in the city and expanded into rural areas surrounding Reedsburg. Schuppner said the utility provides internet to the Town of Reedsburg, Town of Delton, Town of Winfield, Loganville and Baraboo.
The utility commission was the first to offer gigabyte service internet in 2014. In 2018, LightSpeed unthrottled internet access was launched and Reedsburg became the first internet provider in the state to provide one gigabit per second as its standard residential internet speed.
Schuppner said the reason for implementing the gigabyte standard was to showcase the utility commission’s capabilities in providing high-speed internet to its customers.
“We’re capable of doing gigabyte services so why should we limit our customers on (internet) speed?,” he said. “If this is what we can offer we decided let’s just offer it.”
Last year, the commission received over $440,000 in grants to provide internet service to Town of Delton by Mirror Lake State Park, Yellow Thunder and the Town of Spring Green.
Schuppner said the Town of Delton project is almost complete and the commission will activate internet service for customers over the next month. The project in Spring Green will start construction in October and is expected to take about a year to complete, he said. The project is expected to connect 35 businesses, eight community locations, and over 260 residential locations in Spring Green.
Schuppner said the commission continues looking into exploring other areas in need of internet. He’s heard requests from other areas of Baraboo and the Town of Franklin about providing internet to those areas.
“We’ll continue to grow in areas where there’s demand,” he said.
Even though some things at the Reedsburg Utility Commission have changed over the years, Schuppner said some aspects will remain the same.
“We’re still going to be customer focused to provide the best services for the best value,” he said.
