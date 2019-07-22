The American Legion Riders are completing a journey to the department state convention in Middleton.
But first, the motorcycle group took a pit stop July 17 in Reedsburg.
Almost 60 motorcycles and 80 people participating in the route stopped in the city at about 9 a.m. Bikers started the ride in Ashland July 15 and plan to reach Middleton July 18 for the American Legion Department Convention, scheduled for July 17-21.
The riders stopped at Jay’s Power Center to receive a $500 donation from the business. The group then traveled to the VFW Hall on Veterans Drive where the Reedsburg American Legion Post 350 and the Women’s Auxiliary hosted them, providing coffee, donuts and a place to unwind and escape the heat before heading on to the next stop.
50th District Assembly Representative Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, was present to witness the donation at Jay’s Power Center and greet the participants of the ride. Kurtz, a member of the American Legion, served 20 years on active duty as an army helicopter pilot. He was present to support the riders on their way to the convention, he said.
“I appreciate all the efforts of the American Legion I appreciate the efforts of Jay’s (Power Center),” Kurtz said. “A $500 donation, they didn’t have to do that, that’s just very generous on their part… and that’s going for a worthy cause and it’s just a great benefit.”
The American Legion Post 350 and Women’s Auxiliary each gave $100, while the VFW Auxiliary President gave $200 towards the ride.
According to the American Legion Riders website, the ride has donated money to scholarships, hospitals, schools and veterans programs. American Legion Riders of Wisconsin State President and District 7 Vice President Tim Hyma said over $30,000 has been raised in the first two and a half days of this year's ride. The money will go towards building the Gold Star Cabin at the Camp American Legion at Lake Tomahawk, he said.
According to the American Legion website, the cabin will feature two bedrooms and a full kitchen, and be handicap accessible. The cabin, which broke ground June 9, is for Gold Star Families, an organization helping grieving families after losing a loved one is lost in the armed services.
The American Legion and Women’s Auxiliary is marking its centennial anniversary this year. The Reedsburg American Legion Post 350 and La Valle Post 242 will celebrate the occasion with speakers, entertainment and door prizes Aug. 11 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Fusch Center at 2090 Ridgeview Drive.
