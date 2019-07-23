If you go

What: Party in the Park

Where: City Park 222 North Park Street., Reedsburg

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children’s activities 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 27.

Cost: Free. Vendors selling food. Flea market has items for sale.

Info: Call Sarah Riedel 608-524-0000. Email antiquesonmain223@frontier.com. Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg Facebook page.