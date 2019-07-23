Reedsburg’s City Park will be full of antiques, music, food, and children’s activities for the third annual Party in the Park July 27.
The event, hosted by Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg, includes a flea market on the three streets around City Park while the park’s inside will have multiple children’s activities. The rain location will be the Reedsburg City RACA building in Nishan Park at 1411 Viking Drive.
Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg Co-Chairman and Party in the Park Chairperson Sarah Riedel said the event is a fun day for families to enjoy the many scheduled activities.
“You can come down and shop, eat, play games, everything is free for the kids,” Riedel said. “It’s just a wonderful community event.”
Riedel said the flea market will include antiques, repurposed and upcycled ware items for sale from over fifty vendors from around the state. Items available at the flea market include furniture, advertising, stoneware, bakery and candy items, she said. Children’s activities are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include face painting, rock painting, t-shirt making, kids karaoke and Havens Petting Farms. The Scooby Doo Mystery Machine will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Many food items will be available, hot dogs, brats, walking and artisan tacos from local non-profits organizations to food trucks, she said. Riedel said local options Double Dip Ice Cream Shoppe and Lunch Box Express are some of the many vendors on the list.
Riedel estimates about 2,000-3,000 people attend the event every year from around the local area and the Midwest, including Illinois and Minnesota.
Anyone with questions can call Riedel at Antiques on Main at 608-524-0000, email antiquesonmain223@frontier.com or visit the Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg Facebook page.
