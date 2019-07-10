This year’s wine walk in Reedsburg, hosted by Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg, will feature some changes in hopes of attracting more people to the event.
The wine walk is from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2. In the past, the group that was originally called the Reedsburg Revitalization Organization held a spring and fall wine walk. Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg Co-Chairperson Kari Walker said when the group first began hosting a spring wine walk not a lot of communities throughout the region held one.
With other nearby communities now hosting a similar event in the spring, when the group rebranded to Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg, it decided to change the event to stand out, providing a new and fresh look to the event.
“There’s so much competition it was a little bit tough to get noticed,” Walker said.
She said the August date provides convenience for the groups committee members with just wrapping up Party in the Park July 27. It also provides those looking to squeeze in one final summer activity in the area before the the season wraps up and school begins, she said.
Walker said another change is a tropical theme will be featured with participating businesses dressed in tropical attire, beach theme selfie stops and music in the streets along the route. It is the first time the event has a featured a theme, she said.
Tickets are $25 a piece. She said as of July 4, 100 of the 400 tickets available have been sold. Walker encouraged those who want tickets to sign up before the event sells out.
Tickets can be ordered online through the Eventbrite link on Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg’s event page on Facebook or stopping in at the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce at 240 Railroad Street. Payments at the chamber must be made by cash or check only.
Participants will receive a wine glass and map of the route upon check in at the events headquarters, LK Design and Photography at 170 East Main Street. After checking in, participants can enter to their name in a drawing to win a tropical themed basket, Walker said. She said ten stops are confirmed so far, including Antiques on Main, Blades and Fades, the Youth Fountain, Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile, Lorraine’s Mini Mall and Reflections Salon.
Additional information on the wine walk is on Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg’s Facebook page or email distinclydowntown@gmail.com.
