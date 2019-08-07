Kari Walker believes trying something new for this year’s wine walk has rejuvenated the event in downtown Reedsburg.
The co-chairman of Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg said this year's wine walk received positive feedback from those who attended the Aug. 2 event, mainly with the tropical theme and the selfie spots along the route. This year’s summer wine walk sold about 240 of the 400 available tickets, about 50 more than last year’s spring wine walk, she said.
Walker said she believes the timing and theme contributed to more people coming to the event. It is the first time a theme was featured, with many participants wearing beach attire. Some accessories, such as lei’s and flower hair clips, were provided along the routes 15 locations on Main, Walnut, 2nd and Railroad Street. Each stop had two wines for participants to sample.
Formerly known as the Reedsburg Revitalization Organization, the group re-branded to Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg earlier this year. With the change, the organization looked at ways to enhance the wine walk, especially with competition from other areas in the region hosting one. The changes in the date and providing a theme were to attract more people and provide a new look to the event.
Walker said in a Aug. 3 follow up interview nothing has been decided on next year’s wine walk. However, she believes based on this year’s success, the group will host a summer wine walk with another theme. Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg meets on the third Thursday of each month.
Additional pictures from Reedsburg’s Wine Walk are on reedsburgtimespress.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)