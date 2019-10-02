Event Organizer Ann Campos described the Vintage Shop Hop as “a road trip on steroids” because of the opportunity it provides those from near and far to get off the couch and shop local.
Over 500 stores from antique, vintage, barn sales, home décor and oddity shops throughout Wisconsin and Illinois are preparing to welcome visitors for the first fall Vintage Shop Hop Oct. 4-5. Stores from around the region listed on the route include Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Columbus, Portage, Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Wonewoc.
The event provides an opportunity for antique lovers to grab their friends for a road trip to stop by several shops in nearby towns and for locals to see what a store is offering for the weekend. A list of stores is on the Vintage Shop Hop website, along with a Google Map showing every stop along the route.
While the event normally happens in the spring, it will be the first time a fall shop hop is hosted. Normally, Compos hosts a barn sale at her own business, Nellie’s Barn Sale, during the fall months, she said. However, due to a family matter she said the barn sale will not be hosted. Instead, Compos decided to plan the first fall Vintage Shop Hop and make it a semi-annual event.
Campos came up with the idea of starting the Vintage Shop Hop six years ago after a snowstorm and seeing antique stores witnessing business at antique stores slow down during the winter months. She decided to host the event as a way to bring people into the small town stores.
When the event began six years ago, 180 stores were listed, she said. Campos said the event grew organically with the use of social media, a way the event continues to promote and reach people. Stores pay a fee to get on the route map and host an in store promotion during the two days.
One of the stores along the route is Antiques on Main in Reedsburg, its fifth time participating in the shop hop. The store will have extended hours throughout the weekend, a vintage and upcycled market in the lobby of the Cornerstone Building and treats to sample. For those looking for Christmas items to decorate for the holiday season, the store will also host its vintage Christmas sale.
Riedel said the Vintage Shop Hop is “wonderful for business” to bring new people into the store and other local stores nearby. She said the shop hop attracts people from northern Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois to visit the shop in Reedsburg.
“It’s really good to draw new people in that you haven’t had before,” she said.
She’s excited about this year’s semi-annual event, especially with it overlapping with other festivities happening in the Reedsburg area during the weekend, like Fermentation Fest and the Hill and Valley Exploration Tour.
Countryside Refind Owner Jennifer Loveless said the store has participated in the spring shop hop since 2015 and is excited about hosting a stop to provide more awareness about the store, especially for those taking a road trip to see multiple surrounding cities throughout the weekend. The Baraboo based vintage farmhouse style store is as one of five stops in the city for the shop hop.
“Some people make a morning of it, some people make a weekend of it,” she said.
Countryside Refind is open for its normal store hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5. Those who purchase an item from the store will be entered into a drawing.
Loveless said she feels a fall shop hop will provide an opportunity for a more relaxed environment with school back in session and preparing for the holiday season.
“This is an exciting time of year,” she said.
More information on the Vintage Shop Hop is on its website www.vintageshophop.blogspot.com or Facebook page.
