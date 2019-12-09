With all the melancholy and frustration surrounding the current state of the agriculture industry, the Sauk Prairie Alumni Association wants local farmers to take night off to forget about their worries and have a few laughs.
The organization will host a comedy night with Tim the Dairy Farmer at 7 p.m. Jan 18 at River Arts Theater at Sauk Prairie High School at 105 Ninth Street. Kathy Hartmann-Breunig, the organizations treasurer and co-chairman of the event, said only 350 tickets are available for the show and are $20 each. She said the tickets would make great Christmas gifts for family members. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at River Arts Inc.
Tim the Dairy Farmer, whose real name is Tim Moffett, is a dairy farmer from Florida and has traveled around the United States and Canada performing his stand up comedy shows, according to comedian’s official website. He recently signed with comedian Larry the Cable Guy to produce his new album 'Farm Raised,’ according to his website.
The farming lifestyle is something Hartmann-Breunig said she can relate too as her husband recently retired from farming. She decided a comedy night would be a great way for local farmers to take a night away from the farm and any stress they might be facing. She found Moffett through research, she said.
“I was just watching him online and I was like this is what we need,” she said. “These farmers, men and women alike, need an evening of fun."
Hartmann-Breunig said it isn’t only farmers affected by the current state of the agriculture industry, it’s also farmers families and ag students.
“It’s very hard for these guys," Hartmann-Breunig said.
The agriculture industry has faced a tough couple of years with high production driving down commodity prices, weather challenges, the trade war and the loss of multiple farms around the state closing or switching operations to make a profit. This year, 773 dairy farms reported closing, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Last year, 638 reported closing.
Hartmann-Breunig said all money raised from the event will go towards the organization’s Nominate a Farmer program, which recognizes farmers for their hard work. Nominated farmers will be invited to a free reception a half hour before the show with food, beverages, gift baskets and socialization, she said.
“We just want to thank them for everything they do,” she said.
Nominate a farmer forms are located on www.saukprairieffa.com/tim-the-dairy-farmer-comedian and need to be turned in by Jan. 5, she said. Hard copies of forms can be mailed to 541 Water Street Prairie du Sac.
Additional information on the event is at www.saukprairieffa.com/ffa-alumni or call Hartmann-Breunig 608-643-2223.
