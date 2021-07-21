Small crowds at first day of Columbia County Fair

On the afternoon of the first day of the Columbia County Fair there were still groups setting up booths while various entries are being judged.

“It should be a really good and fun time this week and into the weekend,” Scott Lewis said. “We’re setting up everything now so it is all ready to go for tonight.”

Lewis said he is known as "Captain Carnival" on the grounds. On Wednesday afternoon he was putting the final touches on some of the rides.

The midway and carnival rides open at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The midway opens Friday and Saturday at 1 p.m. and noon on Sunday. Tickets are available on site.

At the grandstand, a number of workers were preparing for the tractor and truck pull Thursday. That event that is expected to pack the grandstand.

The exhibit buildings at the fair will fill in throughout the week and weekend.

A main attraction Wednesday was the children’s coloring contest. Tenley and Casyn Tranel were a few of the first kids to grab crayons and participate.

On the other end of the fair is the agricultural building and a number of animal buildings.