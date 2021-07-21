 Skip to main content
Small crowds at first day of Columbia County Fair
Small crowds at first day of Columbia County Fair

On the afternoon of the first day of the Columbia County Fair there were still groups setting up booths while various entries are being judged.

“It should be a really good and fun time this week and into the weekend,” Scott Lewis said. “We’re setting up everything now so it is all ready to go for tonight.”

Lewis said he is known as "Captain Carnival" on the grounds. On Wednesday afternoon he was putting the final touches on some of the rides.

072221-port-news-fair-1

Derek Childs takes Abby for a walk at the Columbia County Fair on Wednesday afternoon.

The midway and carnival rides open at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The midway opens Friday and Saturday at 1 p.m. and noon on Sunday. Tickets are available on site.

At the grandstand, a number of workers were preparing for the tractor and truck pull Thursday. That event that is expected to pack the grandstand.

The exhibit buildings at the fair will fill in throughout the week and weekend.

072221-port-news-fair-2

Scott "Captain Carnival" Lewis puts the final touches on one of the rides on the midway at the Columbia County Fair on Wednesday.

A main attraction Wednesday was the children’s coloring contest. Tenley and Casyn Tranel were a few of the first kids to grab crayons and participate.

On the other end of the fair is the agricultural building and a number of animal buildings.

072221-port-news-fair-3

Casyn (left) and Tenley Tranel coloring for the childrens coloring contest on Wednesday afternoon at the Columbia County Fair.

“Everything over here is going great,” Derek Childs said while walking a large swine named Abby for a walk and a quick bath before judging. “It’s a great day for the fair.”

