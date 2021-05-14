Small Memorial Day ceremony planned for second year in Portage

“On Memorial Day, we honor the men and women of the Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice and laid their lives down in service to our great nation. We mourn their loss and remember their legacy and we re-commit ourselves to defending the freedoms and values, which they so notably fought for,” Dean Simonson, American Legion Post 47 Commander, said last year on Memorial Day at Blue Star Park.

Simonson spoke on film in a video that was posted online. The ceremony was brief and was not open to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second year in a row Memorial Day ceremonies will be scaled back in Portage. Instead of a parade ending at Blue Star Park in Portage, the park is where the ceremony will be held to commemorate Memorial Day at 11 a.m. on May 31. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1707 and American Legion Post 47 are working together to make this event possible.

Blue Star Park, on New Pinery Road, is the home of Portage’s Killed In Action memorial that was unveiled in 2016.

Dave DuVall of VFW Post 1707 said this year is a continuation of the 2020 ceremony due to COVID-19.

“We will be having a simple, small ceremony,” DuVall said. “It will be very similar to last year.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}