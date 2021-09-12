Solemn night in Portage to remember 9/11

“Why are we here tonight? This is a solemn event to remember what happened 20 years ago,” Portage Police Assistant Chief Richard Hoege said. Hoege mentioned all day on TV have been remembrances of what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

Saturday night the Portage Police, Fire Department and numerous other first responders from the area held a remembrance ceremony on Saturday night. The event included performances by the Portage High School Band, speeches and a silent candlelit walk around the football field track.

Speakers included Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner, Portage Mayor Rick Dodd, County Supervisor Chris Polzer and U.S. Congressman Glenn Grothman.

Brandner reminded the crowd that even though the Sept. 11 attacks made Americans mad, angry and confused and that 20 years later we can reflect on those events.

“20 years ago we were strong and united,” Brandner said.

Dodd said he remembered driving into work 20 years ago and that not a lot of work was getting done in the office.

“That is something that happened in offices across the country,” Dodd said. He said 9/11 was a day that saw the greatest loss of first responders.