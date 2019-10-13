HORICON — Dark skies and howling winds provided a perfect backdrop for the opening weekend of Horicon’s Haunted History Tours on the Satterlee Clark Property.
Now in its fifth year, the tours are a fundraiser put on by the Horicon Historical Society and the Horicon Phoenix Program.
“An Evening with Madam Meena at the Spectacular Smithers House” is the theme of this year’s tour, which is set in the 1920s, following the end of World War I.
Satterlee Clark House curator Lahnie Neu said the tours are historical, but fictional.
“We wanted to not use names of people from Horicon because we didn’t want people to think everything we talked about was true to the house or the community," she said. "So we came up with the fictional name of Smithers. The Smithers family has been included in some way in all of our tours."
People tour the Satterlee Clark House, a schoolhouse and the grounds of the Horicon Historical Society while actors perform a scripted play written and produced by Neu and a team of volunteers.
The team chose its theme back in July and brainstormed. Then they started to do research on the time period in which the play would take place. Neu put together the dialogue for the characters.
Liz Darner, director of the Horicon Phoenix Program, said what she loves about the tour is the creativity.
“They come up with a fictional script with all these crazy and weird but factual historical things you don’t get at other haunted houses,” she said. "You’re going to learn something here."
“Don’t look at my internet browser,” joked Neu. “But that’s what we want. We want you to be entertained, but we also want you to go home and maybe research something you heard that you might now be curious about.”
Neu said it is not a typical “jump scary” haunted house filled with blood and gore because attendees are following a storyline. There are intense periods, loud noises, dimly lit rooms, some moments of darkness and an occasional surprise.
A change was made this year to allow for more actors to participate in the program. About two dozen actors are split into two casts for the circular tours. One group tour will begin watching Cast A and once they reach a certain point in the play, another group tour will begin watching Cast B. Neu said the change also speeds up the wait time for those taking the tour.
The tours will continue the next two weekends, rain or shine. They begin at 6:20 p.m. and last about 40 minutes. Start times are approximate depending on tour size.
There are outdoor scenes so guests should dress appropriately for the weather.
A concessions and bonfire area, along with outdoor bathrooms are located on the grounds. The tours are not recommended for children under the age of 10.
For more information, call 920-485-0483 or go to facebook.com/Horicon-HauntedHistoryTours.
