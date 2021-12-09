St. Clare Auxiliary fundraising bazaar set for Saturday in new space

"We are just so thankful for the Outlets at The Dells to allow us to bring it up there," Otto said. "It's kind of challenging, we're having a lot of fun doing it. We hope to see a lot of people up there."

Co-President Judy Spencer said it’s an impressive suite that will allow them to display the books, baked goods and various holiday items made by knitters and those who crochet.

“I can’t express how great they’ve been, they’ve just gone out of their way to help us,” Spencer said.

The St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Otto said shoppers can easily find the suite if they come to the first entrance from North Gasser Road. The space will be on the left.

Margie Feld, chairperson of the organization’s book committee, said the $1 secondhand novels can appeal to all types of people.

“Don’t ask me how many, but we have shelves full,” Feld said. “They’re a lot of different kinds, too. Some are regular novels we all like to read, some are spiritual, some are political; so it’s a mixed bag.”