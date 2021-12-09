St. Clare Auxiliary fundraising bazaar set for Saturday in new space

St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary members are glad to get back to fundraising as they near the $1 million mark.
Co-President Darlene Otto said the group began raising money for the hospital through an annual Christmas Bazaar more than 50 years ago. Now at more than $965,600, the group is anxious to reach a new goal as they occupy a new space to hold the annual fundraiser.
“I think we’re kind of excited and nervous at the same time because any time you do something for the first time it can be a challenge,” Otto said.
The Christmas bazaar almost didn’t happen for the second year in a row as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue and precautions have been maintained. The event is usually held in the gift shop at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, but restrictions currently dictate that only two people are allowed in the store at a time, making it infeasible to host a fundraiser there.
The group got a break recently with the help of Michelle Zuelke of Outlets at The Dells, 210 N. Gasser Road, in Wisconsin Dells, who offered a suite within the shopping center. Otto said members met with Zuelke about another fundraiser for breast cancer awareness when they were talking about the lack of space and possibility of cancelling again. Then Zuelke offered the space for the Saturday event.
"We are just so thankful for the Outlets at The Dells to allow us to bring it up there," Otto said. "It's kind of challenging, we're having a lot of fun doing it. We hope to see a lot of people up there."
Co-President Judy Spencer said it’s an impressive suite that will allow them to display the books, baked goods and various holiday items made by knitters and those who crochet.
“I can’t express how great they’ve been, they’ve just gone out of their way to help us,” Spencer said.
The St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Otto said shoppers can easily find the suite if they come to the first entrance from North Gasser Road. The space will be on the left.
Margie Feld, chairperson of the organization’s book committee, said the $1 secondhand novels can appeal to all types of people.
“Don’t ask me how many, but we have shelves full,” Feld said. “They’re a lot of different kinds, too. Some are regular novels we all like to read, some are spiritual, some are political; so it’s a mixed bag.”
The money raised by the bazaar goes to provide scholarships for Baraboo and Wisconsin Dells high school students who graduate with a plan to enter the healthcare field. Other funds have gone to equipment for the hospital for decades, from when the group first began donating pieces with a microscope to this year, when they provided an arm crank wheel for physical therapy at more than $4,500 and a $5,600 stretcher for eye surgery.
Otto said in 2019, the auxiliary gave $25,000 in breast biopsy equipment and last year they were able to purchase two high-flow oxygen apparatuses for more than $10,000. They also provided a nativity set outside the emergency room for nearly $5,000.
Julia Randles, executive director of the St. Clare Foundation, said the sale has remained a fixture for those who organize it as much as those who show up to find gifts or decorations.
“The sewers and the knitters and the people that do the bake sale, they work on that and plan for that well in advance,” Randles said. “It’s just kind of a tradition and an opportunity for people to purchase handmade items and some very unique items for the holidays.”
