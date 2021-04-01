Swan City Ice Skaters excited for 'Animation Station' ice show at Beaver Dam Family Center

“I know things are getting better, but we still want to comply with making sure that everybody stays safe,” said Stephens, referring to COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

As of Tuesday, there were 30 tickets available for Friday’s show, 35 tickets for Saturday’s 11 a.m. show and 55 for the 4 p.m. show.

When the pandemic started a year ago, it forced the Swan City Ice Skaters to cancel the ice show, which was set to feature Pixar’s “Toy Story.”

Bailey Jensen, the ice show director, said there was optimism as the 2020-2021 figure skating season got underway — with mostly virtual competitions — that there would be an ice show this year. By November, Jensen said they were already starting to plan for it.

“After we held our tryouts and our task lists came out, and the practices started, you could definitely feel the excitement in the rink,” Jensen said. “The skaters have just been incredible during this whole pandemic experience. They are just truly thankful to be able to put on a show for everyone.”

The who will include five seniors — Rayna Hiley, Lizzie Williams, Athena Wenger, Emma Barnett and Sophia Heran.