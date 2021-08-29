Taste of Portage celebrates end of summer in 30th year

Raucous applause filled the tent Saturday as the occupants of nearly every one of the roughly 20 occupied picnic tables cheered for the Oshkosh band Copper Box at Taste of Portage.

Marianne Hanson, executive director of the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the annual event said the day seemed to be going well as of 2 p.m., when the band wound down and children from Plumer Karate America prepared for their demonstration.

“The weather is good, people are out enjoying the day,” Hanson said. “They’re getting food. They’re enjoying the music.”

This year marked the 30th annual Taste of Portage. The event began in 1992.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Its layout looked different this year. Downtown construction shifted the craft fair and car show south of the Market Square parking lot. Volunteers created balloon animals and painted animals on children’s faces. A tent dedicated to providing COVID-19 vaccinations drew the attention of some visitors. A bouncy castle moved with the weight of children while a neighboring slide sat empty under the heat of the sun.