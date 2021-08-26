Taste of Portage starts Friday

“Things might look slightly different for attendees because we are not closing Cook or DeWitt Street as we have in the past because of the road construction in downtown,” Hanson said. “Instead we will be using the areas of Market Square, Marachowsky Place, parking lot behind Wilz Hometown Pharmacy, East Edgewater Street and the County Administration Building parking lot.”

The Market Square parking will host the Plumer Karate America demonstration at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

“This has been going on for a couple of years,” Hanson said. “The kids come out and show off their skills for the crowd. It’s really neat to see.”

Saturday also includes a guided walking tour of downtown Portage where historic buildings and places will be visited. The tour starts at 10 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce building, 104 W. Cook St.

“You will get to know the history of the area. Walking up to a building and finding out what it looked like and what it was used for 100 years ago,” Hanson said.

Hanson said it takes about an hour and can be done on Saturday with the guide or can be self-guided.