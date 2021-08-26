Taste of Portage starts Friday

Taste of Portage is back as the keystone end of summer celebration in the city. This year the festival shifts about a block east due downtown construction.
Friday night activities includes food, beer tent and live music by Best Practice at 6 p.m. Saturday will have sidewalk sales, more music and food and even a karate demonstration.
This year marks 30 years of holding Taste of Portage with the event starting back in 1992.
“Taste of Portage really showcases the city,” said Marianne Hanson. “It shows visitors and residents what the city has to offer in a family-friendly environment.”
Hanson is the executive director of the Portage Chamber of Commerce. She said Saturday will include a car show on East Edgewater Street and a wide variety of activities for kids. Live music will include Copper Box at 11 a.m. and Road Trip at 3 p.m.
“The activities are free for the kids including face painting, caricature artist and a bouncy house and slide,” Hanson said.
There will be nine food vendors selling hamburgers, soft pretzels and ice cream. On Saturday, Columbia County Home Community and Education will be selling cream puffs.
Vendors include Neil’s Wine House, 608 Nutrition, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Churros Blossoms, Portage Elks Lodge, Portage Kiwanis Club, Portage Rotary.
Hanson said this year there are less restaurants and food vendors participating due to being short-staffed. She said there are more non-profit organizations participating this year, in part because there were no events in 2020.
“These groups raise a lot of funds during these events,” Hanson said. “Since it didn’t happen last year there was a drop of funds to these organizations and groups.”
Attendees can still expect a wide variety of foods on Friday and Saturday, Hanson said.
“Donuts, brats, chicken salad sandwiches are just a few options,” Hanson said. “There will be lots to choose from.”
Taste of Portage this year is not at the Cook Street and DeWitt Street intersection due to the U.S. Highway 51 project. Hanson said shifting the festivities will give traffic needed downtown space.
“Things might look slightly different for attendees because we are not closing Cook or DeWitt Street as we have in the past because of the road construction in downtown,” Hanson said. “Instead we will be using the areas of Market Square, Marachowsky Place, parking lot behind Wilz Hometown Pharmacy, East Edgewater Street and the County Administration Building parking lot.”
The Market Square parking will host the Plumer Karate America demonstration at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.
“This has been going on for a couple of years,” Hanson said. “The kids come out and show off their skills for the crowd. It’s really neat to see.”
Saturday also includes a guided walking tour of downtown Portage where historic buildings and places will be visited. The tour starts at 10 a.m. at the Chamber of Commerce building, 104 W. Cook St.
“You will get to know the history of the area. Walking up to a building and finding out what it looked like and what it was used for 100 years ago,” Hanson said.
Hanson said it takes about an hour and can be done on Saturday with the guide or can be self-guided.
“There are black and white pamphlets that layout the tour and give information,” Hanson said. There are a number of signs and markers around downtown linked to the pamphlet.