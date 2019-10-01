New features will highlight what rural Sauk and Richland County have to offer for the third annual Hill and Valley Exploration Tour.
The route starts in Loganville at Narrows Creek Winery. Then takes attendees on a self-guided tour through rural Reedsburg, La Valle, Lime Ridge and Cazenovia, displaying different farms, vendors and artists, before ending at in Valton at Ernest Hupeden’s Painted Forest. This year’s event is Oct. 5-6 and Oct. 12-13.
Group Representative and Branding Iron Roadhouse Owner Lisa Buttonow said the idea of the tour is to promote and bring agriculture tourism to the area. The tour was created in 2017 as a way to promote the rural lifestyle in the area during the off year of the Farm/Art DTour, which now operates as a biennial event.
Agriculture brings in $104.8 billion annually to the state economy, according to the State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection website.
One of the new stops includes Woodland Valley Farms Country Green House, located between La Valle and Wonewoc. La Valle’s Dandelion Ridge Farms will host apple cider pressing demonstrations at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 and 3 p.m. Oct. 12. Fearing Angus, a La Valle based beef cattle farm, will talk about small cow calf operations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5-6. P.M. Duren Art Studio will host art demonstrations with a painting class at 11 a.m. to Noon both weekends in Cazenovia.
Maps are available for download at the Hill and Valley Exploration Tour’s website by clicking the brochure link. A link to Google Maps is also available. Buttonow said hard copies are available at the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce at 240 Railroad Street, University of Wisconsin-Extension office in Baraboo and any of the venues on the route.
Group Representative Dorothy Harms said Ernest Hupeden’s Painted Forest will have vendors selling food and host a star gazing session from 7:45 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Overnight camping is available, she said.
Several community organizations and groups will also line the route at the different stops selling foods and raising money for fundraisers. Harms, who owns Valley Springs Farms Bed and Breakfast in rural Reedsburg, will host hay rack rides at the farm from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. both weekends of the tour with proceeds going towards the Farmer Angel Network. Cost is $10 per adult or $25 per family.
To help create excitement and more engagement with the tour, twelve decorated metal picture frames were created and installed around certain location around the route, called “Picturing Sauk County.” The art project was funded with the assistance of a grant from University of Wisconsin-Extension and the Sauk County arts and culture committee, Buttonow said. Harms said anyone can stop at a frame to take pictures, even during the weekday when the tour isn’t active.
Buttonow encourages participants along the route to take selfies and pictures of the landscape through the frame and post them to social media with the hashtag #picturingsaukcounty.
“We’d love to see the photos they take,” she said.
Other events are listed on the event's website www.explorehillandvalley.com. Those looking for more information can also call 608-571-4077, email explorehillandvalley@gmail.com or visit the group's Facebook page.
