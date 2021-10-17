Visitors flock to Baraboo Art Tour

People traveled around the area Saturday to get a first-hand look at how local art is created at the annual Fall Art Tour.

There were stops on the art tour at over 40 studios across Baraboo, Mineral Point and the Dodgevile/Spring Green area. Paintings, pottery, and jewelry making were all on display this weekend.

Anne Horjus opened his studio, on 11th Street, for the tour on Saturday as one of a dozen stops in Baraboo.

Horjus said this is his seventh year being a part of the tour.

“It’s been excellent today. Beautiful weather and lots of art to see,” Horjus said.

Horjus spoke with many of the people visiting his studio. He explained he does most of his painting on the deck of his house.

“I painted this during lock down last year,” Horjus said standing in front of a large canvas painting of a winter scene. “I put the canvas right here, in front of this window, and painted.”

Masks were required for the tour and at Horjus’ studio people were asked to take painting sticks to help with social distancing. On Saturday afternoon, there was a line of people waiting outside the studio to get in.