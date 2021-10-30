 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Children show up in costumes for Baraboo Children's Museum fun run
WATCH NOW: Children show up in costumes for Baraboo Children's Museum fun run

Children show up in costumes to run Saturday with the help of cross country athletes and adults in a one-mile fun run hosted by the Baraboo Children's Museum.

Area children took off in three groups at 10 a.m. Saturday outside the Baraboo Children's Museum as part of the one-mile fun run dubbed the Trick or Trot. 

Cross country runners and adults helped the young, some costumed, competitors as they started their trek from underneath a pumpkin archway made of balloons. 

All of the children ran along the fence of the eastern side of the Sauk County Fairgrounds, with adults on the outside of the metal cheering them on and others jogging alongside them. Every competitor then took a chance at spinning a wheel to win a prize and received a goody bag of snacks and some even won blue capes to wear for the day. 

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

