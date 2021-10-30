WATCH NOW: Children show up in costumes for Baraboo Children's Museum fun run

Area children took off in three groups at 10 a.m. Saturday outside the Baraboo Children's Museum as part of the one-mile fun run dubbed the Trick or Trot.

All of the children ran along the fence of the eastern side of the Sauk County Fairgrounds, with adults on the outside of the metal cheering them on and others jogging alongside them. Every competitor then took a chance at spinning a wheel to win a prize and received a goody bag of snacks and some even won blue capes to wear for the day.