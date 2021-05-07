Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee continues holiday light talks

Wisconsin Dells' Business Improvement District is continuing planning efforts for this year's holiday season.
On May 5, the committee discussed and reviewed estimates for potential lighting options to place throughout downtown and the Riverwalk for later this year. No action was taken and the committee will continue to discuss potential options for holiday lighting throughout the year. Committee members Jesse DeFosse, Dan Gavinski and Justin Draper were absent.
Also at the meeting, a decision on an addendum to the Riverwalk Easement Agreement and a land lease agreement on two tax parcels was tabled to the committee’s next meeting, which will be June 2.
Chairperson Tara Anchor presented a worksheet with estimates to decorate 10 trees around downtown Dells wrapped with lights. The proposed locations is the High Rock tree on Broadway, one to two trees for the 100 block and 200 block of downtown Dells and five or six trees on the 500 or 600 block downtown.
Cost to wrap ten trees with lights along with the electrical work, placing lighting from Broadway to the River Road bridge and Riverwalk entrance is an estimated $43,555, according to the worksheet provided by the city through an open records request. Anchor said the committee is waiting for its portion of costs for the electrical part of the total, which will be split with the city. The subtotal will decrease to $20,000 for the second year of the lights installation.
If other lighting is considered, costs would be $63,447 if trees are not planted along the Riverwalk to use for sponsored trees. If trees are planted, it would cost about $22,000 and the committee will have over $48,000 left in its budget for the year. Anchor said the additional funds could be used for another attraction along the Riverwalk for the holidays or put into fall activities.
Exactly $65,000 is budgeted for the Tree of Lights, the same structure the city placed in Riverwalk last year during the holidays. The lights were provided by Brite Nights. Sponsored trees from area businesses also lined the Riverwalk for the public to view along the walking path. The city is looking into building this year’s Christmas event to include additional light displays and activities along the Riverwalk and city.
Committee Member Mark Sweet suggested members start brainstorming a long-term plan for Christmas lights to attract other potential funding to expand the lights and activities.
Anchor agreed and said the visitor and convention bureau will talk about a long-term plan for the holiday season to bring to the committee at a future meeting. She said the committee has a nice “wish list” of what it wants to do for this year’s holiday season and is within its budget, but more needs to be looked at before a final decision is made.
Brian Holzem, chairperson of the finance committee and first district alderperson for the common council, suggested the committee look at the “whole picture” between what the city and committee is investing in for holiday lights and activities.