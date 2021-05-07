Wisconsin Dells Business Improvement District Committee continues holiday light talks

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If other lighting is considered, costs would be $63,447 if trees are not planted along the Riverwalk to use for sponsored trees. If trees are planted, it would cost about $22,000 and the committee will have over $48,000 left in its budget for the year. Anchor said the additional funds could be used for another attraction along the Riverwalk for the holidays or put into fall activities.

Exactly $65,000 is budgeted for the Tree of Lights, the same structure the city placed in Riverwalk last year during the holidays. The lights were provided by Brite Nights. Sponsored trees from area businesses also lined the Riverwalk for the public to view along the walking path. The city is looking into building this year’s Christmas event to include additional light displays and activities along the Riverwalk and city.

Committee Member Mark Sweet suggested members start brainstorming a long-term plan for Christmas lights to attract other potential funding to expand the lights and activities.

Anchor agreed and said the visitor and convention bureau will talk about a long-term plan for the holiday season to bring to the committee at a future meeting. She said the committee has a nice “wish list” of what it wants to do for this year’s holiday season and is within its budget, but more needs to be looked at before a final decision is made.