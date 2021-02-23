Wisconsin Dells hosting inaugural Thirsty Shamrock St. Patrick’s Day 5K run

Downtown Wisconsin Dells is hosting its first 5K run to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Wisconsin Dells Festivals Inc. Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs said it’s the first time the city has hosted a run to commemorate the Irish holiday. The event is hosted by the Business Improvement District Committee, who approved the route for the run at its Feb. 3 meeting. The run is scheduled for March 13.

“We didn’t have anything planned for the spring events this year so they decided to add something in,” Dobbs said of the committee’s decision to host the run. The city thought it also might attract runners from other areas since many spring events in larger communities, like Madison and Milwaukee, are cancelled due to COVID-19.

Green beer donated by Wisconsin Dells Brewing Company will be available in a 12 ounce cup for runners 21-years-old and over to indulge in after they complete the 3.1 mile route, along with green donuts donated by Dunkin’ Donuts, according to Dobbs. Bottled water will be available for those who don’t want to drink or is not of legal drinking age, she said. All runners will receive a dry fit long-sleeved shirt and a beanie winter hat. No other snacks will be available.