Wisconsin Dells spring wine walk scheduled for April 23, tickets go on sale March 4

“They are really popular in our locations,” Dobbs said of wine walks. She said the Dells area attracts many people and groups from tourists to locals for a night or weekend out, like girlfriends having a weekend together and couples looking for a getaway.

Last year’s spring wine walk was cancelled due to COVID-19 but the fall wine walk was still held with several precautions in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including hosting the event over two days for social distancing. Some of those same precautions will be in place for the upcoming wine walk, including hand sanitizer stations at every location and wine will be poured in disposable plastic glasses for people to grab and dispose. Commemorative glassware will not be available.

Registration will be open throughout the day to limit crowding in the board room area in the back of the visitor and convention bureau at 115 La Crosse St. Registration begins at 9 a.m. People can pick up their wristband, map for the walk until the wine walk starts at 5 p.m. Registration lasts until 7 p.m. and people must bring their ID and ticket. The wine walk concludes at 9 p.m.

Dobbs wasn’t sure how many people might attend the wine walk with the pandemic still ongoing.