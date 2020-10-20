Wisconsin Dells will have Halloween trick-or-treating, mayor stresses practicing safe measures with COVID-19

Wisconsin Dells will forge ahead with hosting trick-or-treat hours on Halloween.
The Dells was originally undecided if it would move forward in hosting times this year due to COVID-19.
During public comment at the Oct. 19 council meeting, Mayor Ed Wojnicz said the city will host trick-or-treat hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. Wojnicz said he’s talked with several residents and businesses who wanted to have trick-or-treating this year, even with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also met with Police Chief Jody Ward to discuss how to handle Halloween this year.
Wojnicz said residents who don’t want to hand out candy should keep their front porch lights off. He said those who plan to participate should practice safety and those who don’t want to shouldn’t feel obligated to do so if they are worried about the coronavirus.
Support Local Journalism
“If you don’t want to participate you don’t have too,” Wojnicz said. “It’s common sense and if you are worried about it then you shouldn’t partake. I hope the kids have a nice night and nice weather.”
Ward said following the mayor’s comments, he would post a message about trick-or-treat hours to Nixle and Faceboook.
The state health officials and CDC recommends avoiding traditional face-to-face trick-or-treating to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends those participating in trick-or-treating to leave individual bags or paper cups filled with goodies outside for children to take and watch trick-or-treaters through the window. Safer options include hosting a virtual costume contest and parities, along with decorating at home.
Other Halloween activities in the Dells’ area include the Outlets at the Dells retail mall in Lake Delton hosting trick or treating hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. Knuckleheads will host free trick or treating from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. October 30 and Oct 31 and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 1, according to its website. Great Wolf Lodge is hosting its Howl-O-Ween Celebration through Halloween, according to a press release and the resort’s website.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.