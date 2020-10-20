Wisconsin Dells will have Halloween trick-or-treating, mayor stresses practicing safe measures with COVID-19

Wisconsin Dells will forge ahead with hosting trick-or-treat hours on Halloween.

The Dells was originally undecided if it would move forward in hosting times this year due to COVID-19.

During public comment at the Oct. 19 council meeting, Mayor Ed Wojnicz said the city will host trick-or-treat hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31. Wojnicz said he’s talked with several residents and businesses who wanted to have trick-or-treating this year, even with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also met with Police Chief Jody Ward to discuss how to handle Halloween this year.

Wojnicz said residents who don’t want to hand out candy should keep their front porch lights off. He said those who plan to participate should practice safety and those who don’t want to shouldn’t feel obligated to do so if they are worried about the coronavirus.

“If you don’t want to participate you don’t have too,” Wojnicz said. “It’s common sense and if you are worried about it then you shouldn’t partake. I hope the kids have a nice night and nice weather.”

Ward said following the mayor’s comments, he would post a message about trick-or-treat hours to Nixle and Faceboook.