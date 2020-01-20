Wormfarm working on book on Fermentation Fest, Farm/Art D Tour

The Wormfarm Institute is in the very early stages of writing a book to preserve the history and effects of Fermentation Fest.

The process is still in phase I, gathering information to draft a proposal to submit to the publisher, said Philip Matthews, whose working with the Wormfarm Institute as publications manager.

The idea of the book is to showcase what lead up to the event, its effect on the community and to preserve the artwork of the event or as Wormfarm Institute Executive Director Donna Neuwirth said “what fermented it and what it in turn fermented,” including the Farm/Art DTour.

“The artwork is all temporary and it goes away,” Neuwirth said. “So were trying to capture all these things that were so wonderful but they were brief moments.

