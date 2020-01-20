Wormfarm working on book on Fermentation Fest, Farm/Art D Tour

The Wormfarm Institute is in the very early stages of writing a book to preserve the history and effects of Fermentation Fest.
The process is still in phase I, gathering information to draft a proposal to submit to the publisher, said Philip Matthews, whose working with the Wormfarm Institute as publications manager.
The idea of the book is to showcase what lead up to the event, its effect on the community and to preserve the artwork of the event or as Wormfarm Institute Executive Director Donna Neuwirth said “what fermented it and what it in turn fermented,” including the Farm/Art DTour.
“The artwork is all temporary and it goes away,” Neuwirth said. “So were trying to capture all these things that were so wonderful but they were brief moments.
The organization held a public meeting Dec. 11 at the Reedsburg Public Library for members of the public to share ideas for a potential direction for the book and people to possibly interview. Neuwirth said smaller meetings have been held to gather information for the intending book.
The next step is to organize the information shared at the meetings and to reach out to subjects for interviews, Matthews said. If the book proposal is submitted in the spring, it could take until 2021 at the earliest to publish the book, he said.
“The goal really is to create a compelling proposal to the press to get the book accepted for publication,” Matthews said.
Almost a decade of material will be considered for the book, including eight essays, comics, newsletters, poetry, essays and interviews about Fermentation Fest and its impact, Neuwirth said. She said it’s possible the same essayist from previous newsletters could write a follow up piece.
Both Fermentation Fest and the Farm/Art DTour began in 2011. While both events are held during the same time frame, Fermentation Fest involves classes to learn about the fermentation of various foods, while the 50-mile self-guided Farm/Art DTour features art installation on farms throughout rural Sauk County. The Farm/Art DTour will move to Sauk Prairie in 2020.
