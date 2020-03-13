Evers: All K-12 schools in Juneau County, and Wisconsin, to close by March 18 to contain Coronavirus spread

Schools in Juneau County will close starting March 18 at the latest in an effort to contain the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Governor Tony Evers on March 13 directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an agency order mandating the closure of all public and private K-12 schools in Wisconsin, including Juneau County, according to a release from Evers’ office.

“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly,” Evers said. “But keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.”

The closure will take effect on March 18, which Evers said will give schools time to plan for the closure. Schools may close earlier than March 18 at the discretion of school officials. A preliminary reopening date has been set for April 6, though the date may change based on developments with the virus.

The Juneau County Star Times is reaching out to district administrators in the county, and will provide updates on each district’s plans as we receive them.