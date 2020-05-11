Evers allows nearly all retail stores to open with limits

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Monday allowed nearly all nonessential retail stores to reopen as long as they serve no more than five customers at a time, partially lifting the restriction that has kept them closed for weeks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest order, which took effect immediately, addresses criticism from smaller stores and Republican lawmakers that it was unfair to allow essential businesses such as grocery stores to remain open while nonessential ones such as flower shops had to close under Evers' "safer at home" order. The latest order applies to all standalone stores and those in strip malls that have entrances to the outside, but not to stores in large indoor shopping malls.

Allowing the smaller retail stores to open will revive about 90,000 jobs in 14,000 businesses, said Missy Hughes, secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. More than half a million people have filed for unemployment benefits in Wisconsin since mid-March.

The order applies to retail stores, but not businesses providing services like hair dressers, nail salons and barbers. Bars and restaurants would also still only be allowed to offer pick-up or delivery. Evers said given the restriction on the number of customers, he didn't think larger nonessential retail stores would choose to open, even though they could.