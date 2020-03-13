Evers orders Sauk County and all Wisconsin schools closed

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all of Wisconsin's K-12 schools to be closed by next week in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, a drastic move that will affect nearly a million children and their families.
The decision will force students to shift to online learning models and parents to scramble to find babysitters or arrange to work from home. The order says the anticipated reopen date is April 6.
Evers made the move after state health officials announced earlier Friday that the number of confirmed infections had risen to 19, up from eight just a day earlier.
School closures must begin by Wednesday to allow districts time to make plans for students, families and staff, although districts can choose to close sooner, Evers said in a statement announcing the order.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers said, referring to the disease the caused by the coronavirus.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases may take three to six weeks to get better.
Baraboo School District responds
The Baraboo School District spring break was planned to start March 23 and the district had announced prior to Friday that French and band trips had been postponed.
Holly Henderson, the Baraboo School District’s communications and marketing specialist said updates will be posted at baraboo.k12.wi.us.
The high school musical planned for this weekend has been cancelled, according to music director Lynn Gunnell. The district announced Friday on Facebook that events planned for next week, including the fifth-grade concert on Monday, high school showcase concert on Tuesday and Family Literacy Night on Thursday, are being postponed.
According to School Superintendent Lori Mueller, families will be given a list of online resources to continue their child’s learning, and Lamers Bus Lines, which contracts with the district, has offered to provide Wi-Fi hotspots by parking buses in various locations around the community for students to use.
It also is possible the school year could be extended.
UW-Baraboo
While students at Baraboo’s college campus are still expected to attend classes as normal through March 20, face-to-face instruction will be suspended starting on March 30, after spring break.
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced revisions to its schedule Thursday for all three campuses, including UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County, citing Sauk County public health officials’ “belief that there is a possibility of COVID-19 spreading in coming weeks.” None of the three campuses currently have any known cases or “immediate threats.”
From March 30 through April 10, students will get instruction through “alternative delivery methods,” according to the news release. During that time, the campus and residence halls -- with some dining services -- will remain open, and faculty and staff will still report to work.
Face-to-face classes are scheduled to resume April 14.
All university-sponsored public events and gatherings at the UW-Baraboo campus, as well as the other UW-Platteville campuses, through April 14 have been cancelled as of Friday, according to a news release. Plans may change as the situation develops. Updates will be posted to the university’s website at uwplatt.edu/news/update-coronavirus.
“UW-Platteville is moving forward with plans to prevent or slow the transmission of the virus as best we can and mitigate its risks if it comes to our community,” the release said.
The university advised those leaving the area for spring break to take all personal essentials and course-related materials with them and to remain away from campus until April 13.
On Wednesday, the university announced it was suspending all international trips -- regardless of the country they are traveling to or coming from -- and domestic air travel through May 31. All students and faculty who were in high-risk countries have returned safely to the U.S., and university officials are monitoring those who are still abroad, the release said.
According to UW-Platteville spokesman Paul Erickson, students were brought back from China, South Korea and Italy.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.