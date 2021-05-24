Evers pushes BadgerCare expansion with proposal to give $220K for Reedsburg school project

“We’re starting right here in Reedsburg with $220,000 going toward this critical project here at South School, which would provide a really versatile space to serve the Reedsburg community, which we know is vital to making sure that we are connecting the dots to make sure our communities bounce back in a good way,” Evers said. “A beautiful facility, as you can see, it’s been around a while but it is solid as a rock and it’s a great project for the community.”

Reedsburg City Administrator Tim Becker thanked Evers for spotlighting South School.

“Like many cities in Wisconsin, we are in dire need of housing. Specifically workforce housing and senior housing,” Becker said to reporters. “We’re in need of child care and we need recreational space, so this checks all of those boxes.”

The current structure, built in 1937, was closed in 2019.

“To say there’s a strong emotional attachment to this building is probably an understatement,” he said.

