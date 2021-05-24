Evers pushes BadgerCare expansion with proposal to give $220K for Reedsburg school project

Gov. Tony Evers tried to ramp up pressure on state lawmakers Monday, touting his plan to use the $1 billion the state would be eligible to save under the American Rescue Plan -- if lawmakers expand BadgerCare -- in one of the facilities he proposed to grant $220,000 of those funds: Reedsburg’s former South School.
“That’s money, frankly, that we could use to put towards making sure that our economy bounces back, and better than before the pandemic,” Evers said during a press conference in the 84-year-old building’s gym.
Evers called state legislators to start a special session Tuesday to consider expanding Medicaid for another roughly 100,000 Wisconsinites, though they have already rejected that idea before. He proposed using the $1 billion, which he said makes this opportunity “really, really different” from previous attempts to expand health care, on more than 50 economic development projects across the state, including Reedsburg’s plan to convert the former school building into a community center and affordable housing.
“We’re starting right here in Reedsburg with $220,000 going toward this critical project here at South School, which would provide a really versatile space to serve the Reedsburg community, which we know is vital to making sure that we are connecting the dots to make sure our communities bounce back in a good way,” Evers said. “A beautiful facility, as you can see, it’s been around a while but it is solid as a rock and it’s a great project for the community.”
Reedsburg City Administrator Tim Becker thanked Evers for spotlighting South School.
“Like many cities in Wisconsin, we are in dire need of housing. Specifically workforce housing and senior housing,” Becker said to reporters. “We’re in need of child care and we need recreational space, so this checks all of those boxes.”
The current structure, built in 1937, was closed in 2019.
“To say there’s a strong emotional attachment to this building is probably an understatement,” he said.
Becker said the school district gifted it to the city after he and District Administrator Tom Benson decided they wanted the gym, “as historic as it is,” to be made into a community center. The perimeter of the building would become workforce housing or senior housing with commercial space mixed in, Becker said.
He said the city is currently in negotiations with a developer.
“But it requires funding, so I really appreciate the proposed funding that the governor has brought to us. That’s going to help us immensely,” he said.
Previously, another developer had proposed "scattered housing," meaning the project would have included another site as well, but that “fell by the wayside” and is no longer an option, he said in an interview after the press conference.
Evers’ proposal for the potential savings also includes $100 million for roads and bridges, $200 million for broadband expansion and $5.4 million for land stewardship projects.
Because Wisconsin is getting $700 million less than expected in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan, the latest COVID-19 stimulus package, “that leads us to make sure that we have all the resources necessary that we need to bounce back and bounce back better,” Evers said. “So, here’s the bottom line: We can’t let politics get in the way of doing what is right and what is best for the state.
“It’s time to put people first and focus on making responsible decisions that not only increase and help the health outcomes for all the people in our state but also making sure that our state’s bottom line, financially, is in good shape. The good news is we can do both.”
However, state Republican leaders have indicated their intent to end the special session right after it starts, without taking up the measure. If they do, Evers said, “we will continue to advocate for this.”
He said he would consider using Wisconsin’s existing $2.5 billion in stimulus funds for projects like Reedsburg’s school if Republicans choose not to expand health care.
“Absolutely, we’ll continue to look at it, but obviously passing up a billion dollars is something that I think the people of Wisconsin won’t stand for, so I’m very hopeful,” he said.
