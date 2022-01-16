Excellent turnout at Portage ice fishing event

It may have been cold on Saturday morning, but that did not stop many from heading out to Portage's Silver Lake for a free weekend of ice fishing.

The Portage FFA and Portage High School Ice Fishing Team hosted the ice fishing event Saturday at Silver Lake.

"This is an excellent turnout for today," Brad Meixner said. "It's great to have the team out here along with Portage FFA."

Meixner is the coach of the ice fishing team. He was drilling holes in the ice and setting up tip up lines

Brayden Asch is one of the fishing team members. Some of the 62 members of the team were spread out on the lake Saturday to help if needed.

"It's pretty slow out here today so far," Asch said. "There's been one fish caught so far, but there's plenty of time still to catch something."

Meixner said with all of the tip ups and people on the ice, it was surprising more fish had not been caught.

"It's been slow, which is odd because we have a lot of this lake covered with all the tip ups and with people all over the place," Meixner said.