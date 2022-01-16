 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Excellent turnout at Portage ice fishing event
It may have been cold on Saturday morning, but that did not stop many from heading out to Portage's Silver Lake for a free weekend of ice fishing.

011722-port-news-ice-fishing-1

Zachary Brunslick and Aydin Skinner take a closer look at their fishing hole on Portage's Silver Lake Saturday morning. The pair also did their best to stay warm on the ice.

The Portage FFA and Portage High School Ice Fishing Team hosted the ice fishing event Saturday at Silver Lake.

"This is an excellent turnout for today," Brad Meixner said. "It's great to have the team out here along with Portage FFA."

Meixner is the coach of the ice fishing team. He was drilling holes in the ice and setting up tip up lines 

Brayden Asch is one of the fishing team members. Some of the 62 members of the team were spread out on the lake Saturday to help if needed.

"It's pretty slow out here today so far," Asch said. "There's been one fish caught so far, but there's plenty of time still to catch something."

Meixner said with all of the tip ups and people on the ice, it was surprising more fish had not been caught.

"It's been slow, which is odd because we have a lot of this lake covered with all the tip ups and with people all over the place," Meixner said.

Portage FFA advisor Joshua Capodarco also commented on the turnout.

011722-port-news-ice-fishing-2

Amy Cole pours herself a hot cup of cocoa on Saturday morning in the Silver Lake Beach parking lot. The cocoa was provided by the Portage FFA Chapter.

“We were not expecting this many people with it being this cold. But this is great and people are getting their hot cocoa if they get too cold on the ice,” Capodarco said.

Bob Kluender showed some of his equipment to Asch and told stories of where the fish are on the lake.

011722-port-news-ice-fishing-3

Portage Ice Fishing team member Brayden Asch takes a look at Silver Lake on Saturday morning while team coach Brad Meixner sets up a tip up line.

“There are some great spots in this lake,” Kluender said. “I love being out here on the ice

Britney and Jeremiah Hulbert were doing their best to catch fish Saturday but were also staying warm.

“It’s cold out here, but we’ve got it at around 80 degrees in the shanty,” Britney Hulbert said. “We had to go to six different places to get propane for the heater but it was worth it. And it’s a beautiful day to be out on the ice.”

