Exhausted Dodge County Clerk says election went smoothly, but work is just beginning
alert top story

Exhausted Dodge County Clerk says election went smoothly, but work is just beginning

110420-ctzn-news-election008.jpg

Beaver Dam City Clerk Zachary Bloom, right, hands over the first box of ballots to The Watermark in Beaver Dam to Jeff Davison on Tuesday around 8 a.m. 

JUNEAU -- Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson was both proud of the voting process in Dodge County, and exhausted.

After Horicon reported its results between 2 and 2:15 a.m., Gibson arrived home at 2:45 a.m.

She arrived at work on time this morning and would have been happy to go home early but for the fact that many tasks will remain unfinished without her. Her deputy clerk was hired recently and needs to be trained before she can assist in the process.

A total of 48,688 ballots were cast Tuesday, with all of them counted and only one provisional one. (A provisional ballot occurs when someone doesn’t have proper identification. They have until Friday at 4 p.m. to bring a photo ID, in which case the vote can be tallied).

“We’ve had provisional ballots for a number of years,” Gibson recalled. “We usually have one every big election.”

She had earlier predicted there would be 49,000, 5,000 more voters recorded than in the 2016 Presidential Election.

Instead of being relieved that the election is over, Gibson indicated there are many more tasks to be completed.

“Today all the 24 municipalities bring their ballots and paperwork to my office and we go through it and check for discrepancies, and make sure there are no major issues,” Gibson said. “Maybe their poll book says they are on 500 and there are only 499, so one number got used twice, or they skipped one in the poll book.”

The Board of Canvas meets Monday, with Gibson and two other people going through the tapes that print from the voting machines and making sure that those tapes match what was reported from Tuesday. She has 45 days to get all voter participation figures reported to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Only after those totals are reported are winners officially certified. After certification candidates have a number of days in which a recount may be requested.

“I cannot fathom having a recount and you know that’s going to happen,” she said. “Right now it is .6 percent of the nearly 2.3 million votes cast that might be contested. That’s unbelievable to me that it will end up in a recount. I and other municipal clerks have worked non-stop since March with the three elections in April, August and November. Yesterday was fantastic here, and then to have it come down to going through it all again? It takes a toll.”

President Dondal Trump'a campaign manager Bill Stepien said the president would formally request a Wisconsin recount, citing “irregularities" in several counties.

Local results

U.S. House District 5

364 of 364 precincts - 100 percent

x-Scott Fitzgerald, GOP 265,417 - 60 percent

Tom Palzewicz, Dem 175,872 - 40 percent

U.S. House District 6

427 of 428 precincts - 99 percent

x-Glenn Grothman, GOP (i) 238,858 - 59 percent

Jessica King, Dem 164,215 - 41 percent

Wis. Senate District 14

151 of 152 precincts - 99 percent

Joan Ballweg, GOP 61,877 - 65 percent

Joni Anderson, Dem 33,453 - 35 percent

District 18

106 of 106 precincts - 100 percent

x-Dan Feyen, GOP (i) 52,490 - 59 percent

Aaron Wojciechowski, Dem 36,274 - 41 percent

Assembly District 37

28 of 28 precincts - 100 percent

John Jagler, GOP (i) 19,407 - 56 percent

Abigail Lowery, Dem 14,142 - 41 percent

Stephen Ratzlaff, Ind 1,041 - 3 percent

Assembly District 39

40 of 40 precincts - 100 percent

x-Mark Born, GOP (i) 22,085 - 69 percent

Izzy Nevarez, Dem 10,049 - 31 percent

Assembly District 42

55 of 55 precincts - 100 percent

Jon Plumer, GOP (i) 19,403 - 59 percent

Melisa Arndt, Dem 13,379 - 41 percent

Assembly District 53

41 of 41 precincts - 100 percent

x-Michael Schraa, GOP (i) 19,758 - 69 percent

Joseph Connelly, Ind 9,054 - 31 percent

 
WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Administrator on Election Results

