Al. Ringling Theater Gallery’s September exhibit, “Women who Create” will feature a collection of works from female artists.
The collection will feature art pieces from about 15 women from the Baraboo, Madison and Milwaukee area, and is meant to celebrate females who support and create art in the state.
While the gallery exhibit serves to celebrate female artists, it also serves as a fundraiser for the theater. Participants donate time to the theater and funds raised support the theater.
“It’s a show to appreciate the women who create and sponsor art,” said event organizer Carol Kratochwell. “We want this to be a yearly show, because it will give other women a chance to present.”
The collection features different art styles from each artist, including fabric art, photography, painting and beadwork. Nibiiwakamigkwe, an artist from Milwaukee with an Oneida ancestory will display beadwork that represents a native medicine wheel.
The four pieces represent elements of the wheel, which has four scared colors, black, red, yellow and white, corresponding to a direction and plant, such as sage, sweetgrass, tobacco and cedar. The beadwork will be on a painted background, displaying a nature scene.
“The four portions of the wheel, they represent the four seasons, the four stages of life; they are also connected to four plants and directions,” said Nibiiwakamigkwe. “This is a nod to the power that women are connected to.”
She said the beadwork was inspired by her grandmother, who is Oneida and taught her to bead and about native cultures. Nibiiwakamigkwe said another inspiration for her artwork is learning about native cultures, but also tying them into a more modern day world by placing the beadwork on top of a modern painting.
“I really wanted to acknowledge the power I got from this (beading), because it’s not something you’re taught in your classes,” said Nibiiwakamigkwe. “It’s a way to fuse the two identities together.”
Nibiiwakamigkwe said it took her between 8 and 15 hours to bead each piece, and burned the corresponding plants during the process. She hopes that from viewing her art, people will come to learn and understand native cultures better.
“I hope that by beading these pieces, people acknowledge the power and the beauty of these plants,” said Nibiiwakamigkwe. “I just want people to appreciate the power, and where they come from.”
Fiber artist Char ter Beest Kudla will display handmade purses in the collection, and is excited to have the opportunity to participate in a show dedicated to celebrating women.
“It’s always good to be with woman artists, we inspire each other,” said ter Beest Kudla.
The exhibit opens Thursday. A closing reception will be held at 4 p.m. Sept. 27
