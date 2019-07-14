The Sauk County Fairgrounds barns and exhibitor spaces were full this year, something Fairgrounds Manager Liz Cook and other organizers have noticed.
“We’re definitely up in numbers across the board,” Cook said. “It’s tight. Even in the barns ‘it’s tight’ would be an understatement.”
Entries were higher than they have ever been. Cook said there were 425 junior exhibitors and more than 3,400 entries. Junior exhibitors are young people with an organization like a 4-H club, FFA, Girl Scouts or Boy Scouts. Open class exhibitors are those unaffiliated with a group, usually adult entrants. There were about 95 entrants in that category, roughly 30 of which Cook said were projects submitted from nursing home residents.
The fair hosted a number of different categories of animals to be shown over four days at the fairgrounds, from beef and dairy cattle to horses and a menagerie of birds, pigs, rabbits and other, more exotic classifications.
Marketing Manager Lindy Larsen said a “spike” in youth participants in local clubs has led to the “completely full” barns this year. The influx of animals in recent years has prompted a fundraising effort. The fair hopes to gather an estimated $150,000 with a “Raise the Roof” campaign that began in 2018. Larsen said about $30,000 has been raised so far.
The new building would be roughly the same size as Progress Hall, Larsen said. It would be able to accommodate the larger animals, like cows and horses, and a current building would be renovated to show smaller exhibit animals, Cook said.
Dakota Draves, 14, has shown animals for six years and is a member of Baraboo Valley 4-H. He gained a first-place ribbon after showing his crossbred heifer calf at Progress Hall during the fair Thursday. Draves said he has noticed the increase in exhibitors.
“There’s a lot more animals,” Draves said. “I think it’s great because you get more people competing.”
More competition and a higher challenge is a good thing, Draves added.
Larsen said returning exhibitors seemed glad to be back. She said she was glad to see young people learning more about animals through exhibiting at the fair in their first year. The cycle of care to feedback from judges helps bolster young people’s ability to raise animals, Larsen added.
“They are very excited to take part in their first year,” Larsen said of new competitors she had spoken to before the shows. “They were really nervous, but at the end, they were happy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)