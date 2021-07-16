Exhibitors numbers down after year without the Sauk County Fair

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Due to COVID-19, the fair was cancelled in 2020 out of precaution for safety during the height of the pandemic. The year before, barns were full with entrants across the spectrum of animals, from beef and dairy to rabbits, pigs, horses and exotic types.

“They are so excited,” Larsen said. “I think it’s not just them showing or doing their projects, it’s just them all catching up with their friends they haven’t seen; catching up with their fair families.”

Draves said it even felt as though fewer crowds of spectators had meandered through the barns throughout the week, but remained optimistic that all exhibitors and people wanting to see the displays and animals return.

“I’m hoping they feel comfortable enough to come back and look at all the projects,” Draves said. “Not just animals, but all of the projects.”

Though there was a drop in more than 100 exhibitors from the last year the fair was held, Larsen said the attendance at the fair overall has seemed to be packed, notwithstanding the heavy rain and high winds that forced people to take cover Wednesday.