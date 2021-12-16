Expect greater police presence around Dodge County schools on Friday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district contacted Beaver Dam Police Department, and an increased police presence may be noticed in and around district buildings on Friday.

“We ask parents to talk to their children about this threat and any others that may emerge in the future,” Schmidt said. “Make sure that your children are prepared for any kind of emergency that may occur. Remind them that if there is ever any kind of suspicious activity that it be reported to a teacher or other authority figures. We all pray that a school threat is never carried out in one of our schools, but we must always be prepared should it happen.”

Dodge County Law Enforcement will take all threats seriously and will address any threats that occur quickly and professionally, Schmidt said.

“The safety of our children is our priority and anyone who threatens that safety of our children will face serious consequences,” Schmidt said.

Those who see anything suspicious are asked to call or text 911 to report the incident.

“The sheriff’s office will make schools a priority for patrol staff over the next few days and I am sure local police agencies will do the same,” Schmidt said.