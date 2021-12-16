Expect greater police presence around Dodge County schools on Friday

There is possibility of seeing greater police presence around Dodge County schools on Friday while the district takes a proactive step to a TikTok trend threatening school violence.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt sent out a press release on Thursday afternoon Office after becoming aware of a trend on TikTok, a popular social media platform, regarding a “national threat” to schools across the country on Friday.
“These threats include the potential for gun violence,” Schmidt said. “The sheriff’s office and all police departments in Dodge County are taking these threats very seriously. Our school districts are also taking this threat seriously. Steps are being taken to mitigate any risk to our children and we will certainly step up our efforts tomorrow and in the following days.”
A message that went to parents on Thursday from Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano said that the district became aware of a post that was shared on TikTok threatening school safety at schools in the United States.
“The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district,” DiStefano said in the message. “We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”
The district contacted Beaver Dam Police Department, and an increased police presence may be noticed in and around district buildings on Friday.
“We ask parents to talk to their children about this threat and any others that may emerge in the future,” Schmidt said. “Make sure that your children are prepared for any kind of emergency that may occur. Remind them that if there is ever any kind of suspicious activity that it be reported to a teacher or other authority figures. We all pray that a school threat is never carried out in one of our schools, but we must always be prepared should it happen.”
Dodge County Law Enforcement will take all threats seriously and will address any threats that occur quickly and professionally, Schmidt said.
“The safety of our children is our priority and anyone who threatens that safety of our children will face serious consequences,” Schmidt said.
Those who see anything suspicious are asked to call or text 911 to report the incident.
“The sheriff’s office will make schools a priority for patrol staff over the next few days and I am sure local police agencies will do the same,” Schmidt said.