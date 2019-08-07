Even with 18 years of experience in his field, newly hired Portage Parks and Recreation Manager Toby Monogue still wants to learn.
That’s what he has been doing for his first three days on the job. Monogue, who started Monday, has been meeting people and memorizing the names of parks and their amenities. He has been speaking with or planning to meet individuals in civic groups, community organizations and officials with the school district. Park Foreman Phil Koch spent time Tuesday driving around with Monogue, highlighting different facilities.
“I’m still learning where everything is,” Monogue said. “I think we have a great parks system for community members.”
Not against change, he has no current plans to make any major modifications.
“Some of the things they’ve been doing up here are right in line with the vision I have,” Monogue said. “I’m excited to be here, learning every day.”
Though he said in talks with certain groups, he will learn even more which might produce ideas for new tasks. Perhaps taking over some part of programs, but Monogue said he doesn’t know what that might be yet. He said the recent adaptations to ball fields within the city are also impressive.
The new manager was chosen among five final candidates for the position, all with experience in the field. Monogue said it was a “family change” that brought him to Portage. His wife, Dana, officially began as superintendent of Middleton-Cross Plains School District on July 1. He said they are still in the process of moving to the district with their daughter, McKenna, who will be a sophomore attending the district her mother oversees. They also have a son, Merit, who will be a freshman at George Mason University.
Monogue said he has met friendly and welcoming people as he began in his new position. And in meeting staff members, Monogue said he looks forward to working with people who enjoy their jobs and ensure facilities are enjoyable for residents.
“What I’ve seen already is the amount of pride they take in their job. They’re not just punching the clock,” Monogue said. “They work their shift, but they go above and beyond.”
He also credited Recreation Coordinator Mike Percy for thriving while taking on additional duties for nearly two months while the city looked to fill the position.
According to the Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan adopted in July, the city has 19 parks and play spaces, as well as four natural areas designated as open or undeveloped sites. Monogue said having a variety of facilities allows residents easy access to outdoor space regardless of where they live within the city.
“I think the uniqueness of it is, we have so many different facets available,” Monogue said. “It’s not just for kids in a sports league. … That’s something I’m trying to bring to the community; we’re doing multiple different things and have access to all ages.”
Monogue replaces departing manager Dan Kremer, who accepted a position June 26 with the city of Stevens Point as parks and recreation director. He served as Portage parks and recreation manager for six years.
Percy covered the manager position in the interim. When his new boss started, Percy said Monogue seemed eager to learn everything and “excited to be on board.” He said during the hiring process when he gave a tour of the city parks facilities to the final five candidates, Monogue immediately stood out.
“Right away, he was noticing things and had questions,” Percy said. “He was the first person with ideas to change some of our facilities and plans for the better.”
