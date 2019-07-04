Reporter Bridget Cooke started her new role Wednesday as a government reporter for Capital Newspapers and said she is eager to return to the steady work of a daily newspaper.
Cooke will cover the both the Portage and Baraboo common councils in addition to writing about businesses in Sauk and Columbia counties for the Baraboo News Republic and Portage Daily Register.
Cooke joins the local staff after nearly four years employed as city reporter for the Monroe Times, where she focused on government coverage, including the City Council, Green County Board of Supervisors, regional school boards and area villages and towns. She also has experience covering elections and writing about local businesses.
When the Times’ publication frequency shifted to twice a week last year, Cooke took on more responsibilities, including page design and editing articles. She said she is excited to focus more on writing in her new role.
“We’re really glad to have a reporter with Bridget’s background and experience join our local team,” said Capital Newspapers Regional Editor Todd Krysiak. “There are a lot of really important stories taking place right now in these areas and I’m confident Bridget will pick up right where previous reporters left off.”
Cooke grew up surrounded by rural life in Buffalo County. The child of a multiple-generation farmer and a nurse, she said she knows what it is like to scrape a walk or feed the calves. Her paternal grandfather helped her understand the world by encouraging her to read the Wall Street Journal at a young age, prompting her to explain the paragraphs as she went.
After attending Gilmanton High School and working with the first class to introduce an area newsletter and weekly news show, Cooke was earned a bachelor’s degree in print journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. While in college, Cooke was a staff writer for The Spectator, the campus newspaper. After graduation, she worked for two weekly newspapers based out of Osseo over two years before taking the position in Monroe.
In addition to writing about municipalities, Cooke has written about environmental concerns such as concentrated animal feeding operations, wind farms and groundwater contamination.
Cooke likes to spend her free time yelling at the Green Bay Packers. It’s a family trait, she said. Cooke is also excited to watch the U.S. Women’s National Team take on the Netherlands in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final on Sunday. Otherwise, she enjoys reading books and news, playing video games or listening to podcasts. She enjoys spending her free time with close friends going to a movie, out for sushi or playing games.
