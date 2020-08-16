Exploring close to home: Dodge County park use up in time of COVID-19

“Incidents have been very, very, few,” Roy said. “Knock on wood we won’t have much more of that kind of abuse. For the most part people have been very respectful of our parks.”

A recent improvement is the installation of Automated External Defibrillators in park shelters. Roy, who had a long career in law enforcement before turning the “park” side last year, called on Sheriff Dale Schmidt for help.

“He got them for us in record time, which was terrific,” said Roy. “We all understand that seconds count when it comes to getting help for a heart attack or other medical emergency.”

With a reduced revenue stream in all county departments, negotiating next year’s parks budget will be a struggle, but Roy follows a basic principal in all those negotiations.

Revenue is important but it’s not our primary focus,” he said. “Our purpose is to promote recreational opportunities and to draw people into the area based on the amenities we provide. We want to provide recreation for families to enjoy, whether they live here or are only spending the weekend. They have a huge impact on our economy. If we start thinking too hard about the revenue side then we’re missing the whole point.”

For more information call 920-386-3700 (ext. 1), email parks@co.dodge.wi.us, visit www.dodgeparks.com or like Dodge County Parks on Facebook.

