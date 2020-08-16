Exploring close to home: Dodge County park use up in time of COVID-19

JUNEAU – While the rest of the world has experienced shut-down and isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dodge County parks are showing unprecedented high use.
According to Parks Director Bill Ehlenbeck, people in Dodge County are rediscovering local points of interest, and taking advantage of the resources that are available close to home; resources like the Dodge County Parks.
“While we’ve lost revenue due to limiting camp site rentals, our daily attendance figures have skyrocketed,” said Ehlenbeck. “That reinforces our commitment to our parks, and shows again that they are an asset worth preserving. In fact, it was a conscious decision to restrict camp site rental to allow more local capacity. It was a choice we’ve made and we’re very happy with how it turned out.”
Numbers were shared by Administrative Assistant Laurie Hill. According to Hill, last year there were as many as 85 vehicles driving into Ledge Park on a single day. This year the high is well over 300 — usually with multiple people in each vehicle.
“The numbers of day use are up exponentially,” said Parks Supervisor Jason Roy. “More families are coming out together and you see a lot more hikers coming out to walk and families enjoying a picnic. A lot of people who have never been to our parks — they didn’t know they existed — are finding them and using them.”
Of the several hundred camp sites, use was at one point restricted to 50 percent. Visitors are eager to return, however, and sites fill as soon as they reopen. Campers traveling from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and Michigan follow Wisconsin residents as far as patron numbers, in that order.
“For a while, every other site was available for rent, which helped promote safety, but cut our revenue,” Roy said. “Over time campsite rental has been expanded — now at 80 to 90 percent capacity — which will help revenue numbers a bit.”
To promote park use during the pandemic such amenities as hand-sanitizing stations, signs encouraging six-foot social distancing and mask wearing advisories are posted and installed throughout the parks. Common areas and rest rooms are frequently sanitized. For playgrounds users are advised to sanitize their hands before and after each use.
Parks personnel are limiting face-to-face contacts, with drive-in campers no longer allowed. For those patrons registration must be done online, as are most other formerly personal transactions. Firewood is available, with a lock box nearby to collect payment.
Roy says that transition is a challenge for staff members who enjoy meeting people and talking to them.
“It’s hard for them to take that step back and limit face-to-face interaction, but we know it’s the best thing we can do during this pandemic,” Roy said.
Lori McKean is a second generation parks worker who feels that challenge.
“My parents, Joe and Sue Schaefer, worked at Ledge Park for years and now I’m here,” she said. “It’s tough having to follow the COVID 19 rules out here but we do it for everyone’s safety, and they appreciate it.”
Dodge County Parks include Astico Park near Columbus, Derge Park near Randolph, Harnischfeger Park near Oconomowoc, Ledge Park between Mayville and Horicon and Nitschke Mounds Park near Burnett. Additional attractions include the Wild Goose State Trail, the Glacial River Trail and the Gold Star Memorial Trail.
All are seeing increased use, with vehicle counters and staff members reporting figures and observations weekly.
Staff members also work diligently to insure that the parks are kept in top shape, and that hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other necessities are provided. With high use the job of keeping things in good order could become overwhelming. Roy reported, however, that a recent state health inspector report had glowing reviews for parks' cleanliness, atmosphere and recreational assets.
“Kudos to all our staff for making that happen,” Roy said. “They do a wonderful job for our parks and the people who use them.”
Incidents of vandalism and theft of supplies has been minimal, for which Roy is grateful.
“Incidents have been very, very, few,” Roy said. “Knock on wood we won’t have much more of that kind of abuse. For the most part people have been very respectful of our parks.”
A recent improvement is the installation of Automated External Defibrillators in park shelters. Roy, who had a long career in law enforcement before turning the “park” side last year, called on Sheriff Dale Schmidt for help.
“He got them for us in record time, which was terrific,” said Roy. “We all understand that seconds count when it comes to getting help for a heart attack or other medical emergency.”
With a reduced revenue stream in all county departments, negotiating next year’s parks budget will be a struggle, but Roy follows a basic principal in all those negotiations.
Revenue is important but it’s not our primary focus,” he said. “Our purpose is to promote recreational opportunities and to draw people into the area based on the amenities we provide. We want to provide recreation for families to enjoy, whether they live here or are only spending the weekend. They have a huge impact on our economy. If we start thinking too hard about the revenue side then we’re missing the whole point.”
For more information call 920-386-3700 (ext. 1), email parks@co.dodge.wi.us, visit www.dodgeparks.com or like Dodge County Parks on Facebook.
