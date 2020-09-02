Fabisiak retires after 26 years at St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sauk Prairie-Roxbury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After 26 years of dedicated service to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Sauk Prairie-Roxbury, Karen Fabisiak has announced her retirement as general manager.

Fabisiak managed the first St. Vincent store in a storefront in Sauk City, which she helped open in 1994. Two years later, the building on 19th Street in Prairie du Sac was built. Since that time, two more additions have been built.

According to a press release from St. Vincent de Paul, Fabisiak has maintained a high standard for the store, which can be seen in the store’s success. Beyond the store’s growth and development, the entire community has benefited from Fabisiak’s leadership.

Fabisiak has initiated many programs for St. Vincent de Paul. The Resource Center was built to provide space for community programs. The Good Neighbor Clinic and Sauk Prairie Food Pantry were also housed in the building for many years, and Head Start uses the facility for their Early Childhood program. In 2011, Fabisiak spearheaded the formation of the Dental Clinic at the Resource Center.