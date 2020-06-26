Facebook Angel: Columbus woman raises funds for suffering businesses

COLUMBUS/FALL RIVER – While many people think it’s a great idea to suppo Columbus woman raises funds for suffering businesses rt local businesses that are suffering because of COVID-19 closures, few actually do anything about it.
That is until Kate Bender of Columbus took action. After local restaurants and other businesses were forced to close their doors, she started organizing local drawings. A total of more than $17,000 in cash was forwarded to participating businesses. Those funds will hopefully help them to survive in a time when many small businesses have little or no income.
“I was looking for a way to have a positive impact on the community,” said Bender. “I have friends who are salon owners and restaurant owners so I know how much people are losing money and suffering. I must admit that it got overwhelming at times, but in the best way possible.”
She was inspired by something that she saw in her hometown.
“A girl I went to high school with is doing this in Princeton, Illinois,” Bender said. “I made a few tweaks to make it work here and the response was amazing.”
For her first attempt, in the first week of May, she bought a $40 gift certificate for James Street Pizza. People bought chances in $5 increments and received chances accordingly (four for $20, etc.). All of the proceeds went to each business, including the donated cost of the certificates.
Everything was done online.
“With COVID 19, going online with Facebook was the safest and easiest way to do it,” Bender said.
She offered items from Columbus and Fall River businesses in a three-day cycle. After winning names were drawn she either mailed the prizes to the winners or delivered them in person. When she delivered unexpected funds to local businesses she was greeted with gratitude and a bit of shock.
“At the time when no one was having any income I had a $700 gift of money,” said salon owner and gift recipient Michelle Will. “I can’t explain how that made me feel. It was overwhelming, and I’ll always be so grateful to her and the community that supported her efforts.”
Bender’s initial idea was to offer gift certificates only, but as merchants began offering product bundles and other items she quickly adapted her methods. Gift certificates, however, still remained her most popular prizes.
Now that the project has ended, she wants to conclude the adventure with a bang. As her last effort she is offering a similar event to benefit the Columbus Fire Department. The department’s erstwhile fundraising efforts have also been hampered by COVID 19 restrictions.
A total of 80 items are now available, with prizes arranged to be family-friendly. Eighty names will be drawn as winners. Thus far, $2,500 has been raised. Bender hopes for the tally to top $4,000.
The drawing will be held Sunday. Prizes include gift certificates from area restaurants, gas stations, Amazon gift cards, small businesses and other items.
“I tried to keep it as simple as I could but it still seemed overwhelming at times,” Bender said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.