Facebook Angel: Columbus woman raises funds for suffering businesses

COLUMBUS/FALL RIVER – While many people think it's a great idea to support local businesses that are suffering because of COVID-19 closures, few actually do anything about it.

That is until Kate Bender of Columbus took action. After local restaurants and other businesses were forced to close their doors, she started organizing local drawings. A total of more than $17,000 in cash was forwarded to participating businesses. Those funds will hopefully help them to survive in a time when many small businesses have little or no income.

“I was looking for a way to have a positive impact on the community,” said Bender. “I have friends who are salon owners and restaurant owners so I know how much people are losing money and suffering. I must admit that it got overwhelming at times, but in the best way possible.”

She was inspired by something that she saw in her hometown.

“A girl I went to high school with is doing this in Princeton, Illinois,” Bender said. “I made a few tweaks to make it work here and the response was amazing.”