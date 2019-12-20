Faces of Reedsburg: Fitness a passion for Schneider

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

She also coaches her children’s basketball and cross-country teams at Sacred Heart School, she said. She’s also a member of the athletic committee at Sacred Heart School and is involved at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she attends church, she said. She's an assistant coach for her son’s basketball team at Sacred Heart School, helping with conditioning and organizing the team during practice, she said.

She’s trained and ran marathon’s, half marathon’s and sprint triathlon’s around the state, she said. She prefers triathlon’s because of the variety of events with swimming, running and biking.

“A marathon is long. It’s a lot of running,” she said. “A triathlon can be long but you can break it up and do different things. It makes it easier on your body.”

Director of Rehab Services at Reedsburg Area Medical Center Sandra Jewell is Schneider’s boss and has known her since she starting working at the hospital. She described Schneider as a caring person who always wants what’s best for her patients.

“She’s been known to go above and beyond to make sure her patients get the help they need,” she said. “She’s a very good advocate for her patients. She’s a wonderful supporter of healthy living (and) healthy activities.”

When she isn't busy with work or advocating for health and wellness, Schneider said she likes to read, hike, golf, kayak and camp with her family.

