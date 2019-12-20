Faces of Reedsburg: Fitness a passion for Schneider

Jennifer Schneider always had a passion for fitness, wellness and helping people.
Schneider, whose lived in Reedsburg for 20 years, said that passion first started when she was eight-years-old, when she first took up competitive running. That same passion for health, as well as helping people, carried over to her to a job as a physical therapist at Reedsburg Area Medical Center, she said.
“It’s probably what lead me to do that because then I can help people to be fit,” she said. “If they are hurt then they can’t exercise and if they can’t exercise then they can’t be healthy.”
Her favorite part about her job as a physical therapist is meeting people and helping them obtain their goals, assisting them in getting healthy, she said.
Her passion for health and fitness doesn’t only extend to her job, but the Reedsburg community. Schneider is the chairman for the city’s triathlon, which helps raise money to install fitness equipment at North Park for the community to use. She said youth fitness is another passion of hers and she helped start and lead a conditioning program Reedsburg Area Medical Center offers in the summer for 5th to 8th grade students.
She also coaches her children’s basketball and cross-country teams at Sacred Heart School, she said. She’s also a member of the athletic committee at Sacred Heart School and is involved at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she attends church, she said. She's an assistant coach for her son’s basketball team at Sacred Heart School, helping with conditioning and organizing the team during practice, she said.
She’s trained and ran marathon’s, half marathon’s and sprint triathlon’s around the state, she said. She prefers triathlon’s because of the variety of events with swimming, running and biking.
“A marathon is long. It’s a lot of running,” she said. “A triathlon can be long but you can break it up and do different things. It makes it easier on your body.”
Director of Rehab Services at Reedsburg Area Medical Center Sandra Jewell is Schneider’s boss and has known her since she starting working at the hospital. She described Schneider as a caring person who always wants what’s best for her patients.
“She’s been known to go above and beyond to make sure her patients get the help they need,” she said. “She’s a very good advocate for her patients. She’s a wonderful supporter of healthy living (and) healthy activities.”
When she isn't busy with work or advocating for health and wellness, Schneider said she likes to read, hike, golf, kayak and camp with her family.
