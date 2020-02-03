FACES OF REEDSBURG: Penny Schrank serves smiles at Boys and Girls Club

Penny Schrank’s job as a nutrition coordinator at the Boys and Girls Club in Reedsburg is not only about the food she makes, but finding ways to make someone smile.
Schrank is a lifelong resident of Reedsburg who has worked full time at the organization since last March. She chose to work for the Boys and Girls Club because she admires what they do to give children a place to go to after school, she said.
It’s a second career decision she made after stepping back from her former job as an activity director due to medical issues, she said.
She likes the flexibility of what she can cook based on the Department of Public Instruction standards and plans the menu and recipes on a monthly basis, she said. The kids who regularly attend the club also help make suggestions. She’s serves an average of 118 meals per evening and fed as many as 128 kids.
She incorporates a lot of healthy foods, mainly fresh fruits and vegetables, in the menu because she realizes it’s something the members may not have tried, she said. Another big part of her job is getting to know those who attend the club and encourage them to try new foods.
“I think if you can feed a kid they are going to do so much better,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Making sure what she makes tastes good is also important to her. She even cooked the same recipes she serves for the program for her and her husband, Todd, on Sundays when she was first hired at the club. The dedication is something Site Coordinator Hailey Bonilla said she sees in Schrank.
“I know she goes home at night and sits and looks at different recipes and does her research into the program,” she said. “She’s a really hard worker and she’s got a really good attitude.”
Bonilla said Schrank has made a difference in the club’s food program by focusing more on home cooked meals, the time she takes to get to know the kids and what they like to eat.
But she does more than serve food, she has an open door policy for those who are having a bad day or want to talk to share their feelings.
“They will come in and sit with me while I’m doing dishes or talk to me or help me,” she said. “They help with different things.”
Bonilla said Schrank’s service expands beyond the Boys and Girls Club. Bonilia said Schrank involved kids from the club and the community to bake cookies and make a cheese and vegetable tray for the Reedsburg Police Department. She also invited law enforcement when the Boys and Girls Club hosted its Thanksgiving and Christmas meal for families.
“She really thinks about the community,” Bonilia said.
Schrank said when she’s not cooking up meals at the Boys and Girls Club she likes to spend time with her family. She is involved in the Reedsburg VFW Auxiliary and at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Reedsburg.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.