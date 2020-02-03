FACES OF REEDSBURG: Penny Schrank serves smiles at Boys and Girls Club

Penny Schrank’s job as a nutrition coordinator at the Boys and Girls Club in Reedsburg is not only about the food she makes, but finding ways to make someone smile.

Schrank is a lifelong resident of Reedsburg who has worked full time at the organization since last March. She chose to work for the Boys and Girls Club because she admires what they do to give children a place to go to after school, she said.

It’s a second career decision she made after stepping back from her former job as an activity director due to medical issues, she said.

She likes the flexibility of what she can cook based on the Department of Public Instruction standards and plans the menu and recipes on a monthly basis, she said. The kids who regularly attend the club also help make suggestions. She’s serves an average of 118 meals per evening and fed as many as 128 kids.

She incorporates a lot of healthy foods, mainly fresh fruits and vegetables, in the menu because she realizes it’s something the members may not have tried, she said. Another big part of her job is getting to know those who attend the club and encourage them to try new foods.

“I think if you can feed a kid they are going to do so much better,” she said.

