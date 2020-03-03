FACES OF REEDSBURG: Seering helps enhance student creativity

Mary Seering retired from her job as an elementary school art teacher at the School District of Reedsburg seven years ago, but she still teaches students about creativity through her favorite hobby.
Seering visits Prairie Ridge Intermediate School once a week to teach fourth and fifth grade students to knit for the “Knitwits” knitting group, where a handful of students sit at a round table to knit and talk about everyday happenings in life for a half hour.
Seering, who taught at the district for 17 years, said she provides all the materials needed for the students, like knitting needles and yarn, so they don’t incur any out of pocket costs.
After she retired in 2013, she noticed she missed interacting and teaching students on a daily basis and jumped into volunteering. She received the idea to teach knitting when she noticed a group of students taking up the craft shortly before she retired.
“I thought ‘Oh, I’d like to help with that,’” she said.
One reason Seering teaches knitting is because of the calming effect the craft can have on an individual and to show how students can show their creativity in a different way rather than picking up a pen and pencil.
“I want them to be creative, I want them to look at their knitting and say ‘Oh, I can turn it in to something,’” she said. “I like to see them take this craft or way of doing something and making it their own.”
Seering said she learned how to knit in sixth grade but felt her skills weren’t good enough, so she cast the hobby aside. It wasn’t until five or six years ago she picked it up again and kept practicing by making different items, like scarves, dolls and animals.
“The more I knitted the better I got at it,” she said. “I like to do little things that can be done quickly and things I can be creative with.”
Seering said she’s noticed a confidence shift in the students who participate in the Knitwits group, some who are now even teaching their parents to knit.
Prairie Ridge Intermediate School Fourth Grade Teacher Amy Bass said Seering loves working with the students and knitting helps teach and enhance student’s soft skills, like concentration, responsibility and following through on a project to complete it on time.
“It gives them something exciting to look forward to everyday she comes,” Bass said. “It’s a lifelong skill they are learning.”
Prairie Ridge Intermediate School Principal Clint Beyer said he’s noticed the connection Seering has with students.
“She is one of those special people that connect with kids and they love to be around her,” Beyer said. “It would not matter what she was teaching them, they just want to enjoy her company.”
Besides volunteering with the school district, Seering assists her husband of 42 years, Jeff, with the Lazy Beaver Canoe Race, an event held every summer on the Baraboo River. She also likes to spend time with her grandchildren, hike and read mystery novels, she said.
