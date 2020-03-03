FACES OF REEDSBURG: Seering helps enhance student creativity

“I want them to be creative, I want them to look at their knitting and say ‘Oh, I can turn it in to something,’” she said. “I like to see them take this craft or way of doing something and making it their own.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seering said she learned how to knit in sixth grade but felt her skills weren’t good enough, so she cast the hobby aside. It wasn’t until five or six years ago she picked it up again and kept practicing by making different items, like scarves, dolls and animals.

“The more I knitted the better I got at it,” she said. “I like to do little things that can be done quickly and things I can be creative with.”

Seering said she’s noticed a confidence shift in the students who participate in the Knitwits group, some who are now even teaching their parents to knit.

Prairie Ridge Intermediate School Fourth Grade Teacher Amy Bass said Seering loves working with the students and knitting helps teach and enhance student’s soft skills, like concentration, responsibility and following through on a project to complete it on time.

“It gives them something exciting to look forward to everyday she comes,” Bass said. “It’s a lifelong skill they are learning.”