Faces of the Dells: Longtime resident Marcella Slocum looks back as she reaches the 100-year mark

Longtime Dells resident Marcella Slocum is coming up on 100 years of sights in February.
Slocum, who has lived in the Dells since the early 1950s, will reach the century mark Feb. 9. After spending her early childhood in Rio, she moved to Madison. According to her, she sees ads for local Madison businesses that she knows wouldn’t pay their bills at her brother-in-law’s store in the 1930s. But she said that was commonplace in such hard times.
From her formative years in Madison, Slocum moved to the Dells to become a teacher. After eight years in that profession, the workload began to overwhelm her, so her husband Carl suggested a different path.
“I had too so many papers to correct, my husband said ‘This is just too much,’” Slocum said. “So I went back and got my master’s in library science.”
Slocum went back to Madison to get her master’s degree, and said it was a different place than when she first arrived in the 1930s as a child. Back when she lived there as a child, residents would often leave their doors unlocked, as they didn’t feel there was any danger of getting robbed or attacked.
By the time she was back, in the early 1960s, citizens were bolting their doors at night.
Over the course of her life, Slocum has noticed the gradual shift in the communities she’s spent her time in, especially the Dells. When she first arrived in the early 1950s to teach English and Spanish at the high school, she said the town seemed much more “family-oriented” than it is now.
“When I first came here, they had brick streets,” Slocum said. “And of course now, it’s a little more commercial than it was… I think it was more family-oriented. They came from Milwaukee and Chicago, whole families. I think now it’s more lively than it was before.”
Slocum has also noticed that the Dells hasn’t completely changed with the times. From her perspective, the culture at large is taking a more liberal turn, while the Dells has kept more of a conservative bent. Slocum didn’t say whether she considers that to be a positive or negative path.
Slocum retired from her job as a librarian in 1985, alongside her husband Carl. Shortly after, the two of them purchased property in Arizona that they would visit every year in the winter, and Marcella continued to visit even after Carl’s death in 2005.
She recently finished rehabilitating her hip, which she broke in a fall and kept her from going back to her Arizona apartment. Slocum said she plans to give that property to her son and his wife.