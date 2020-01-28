Faces of the Dells: Longtime resident Marcella Slocum looks back as she reaches the 100-year mark

Longtime Dells resident Marcella Slocum is coming up on 100 years of sights in February.

Slocum, who has lived in the Dells since the early 1950s, will reach the century mark Feb. 9. After spending her early childhood in Rio, she moved to Madison. According to her, she sees ads for local Madison businesses that she knows wouldn’t pay their bills at her brother-in-law’s store in the 1930s. But she said that was commonplace in such hard times.

From her formative years in Madison, Slocum moved to the Dells to become a teacher. After eight years in that profession, the workload began to overwhelm her, so her husband Carl suggested a different path.

“I had too so many papers to correct, my husband said ‘This is just too much,’” Slocum said. “So I went back and got my master’s in library science.”

Slocum went back to Madison to get her master’s degree, and said it was a different place than when she first arrived in the 1930s as a child. Back when she lived there as a child, residents would often leave their doors unlocked, as they didn’t feel there was any danger of getting robbed or attacked.

By the time she was back, in the early 1960s, citizens were bolting their doors at night.