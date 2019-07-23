Columbus community members will likely have a couple options to consider in deciding the future of its school district, the major questions is, how much are they willing to spend?
The Community Facility Advisory Committee presented its much-anticipated presentation on proposed renovation and expansion to district buildings at the July 22 Columbus School Board meeting at City Hall. After months of meetings, the 21-member group recommended two facility-improvement options to the board.
The first option calls for expanding the current high school with a large auditorium for approximately $43 million. The second proposal, with an estimated price tag between $73-76 million, would include a new high school, also with an auditorium.
While both options would need taxpayer funding, committee members stressed the renovations could be phased in through multiple referendums and/or projects. On July 29, board members will conduct a retreat to discuss the committee’s research and recommendations. The committee recommended releasing a community survey to gauge Columbus’ interest, if any, in the proposed facility-improvement options.
“We really tried to keep in mind the cost-effectiveness to it; that came up all the time (in our meetings),” said committee member John Pearson. “We also tried to do something that was expandable, that wasn’t stagnant and would keep moving forward. We all had ideas coming in, but nobody came in with the preconceived idea of the outcome.”
Pearson said the committee’s results are largely data-driven and the group examined the community’s tax base. He said the group met about 10 times in four months. In addition, the committee worked with architectural consultant Bray Architects and construction firm CD Smith.
“These are just recommendations,” Pearson said. “We wanted to give you a lot of options to look at. We did a lot of investigating.”
Pearson said the committee toured all school buildings and considered classroom space, current conditions, education needs and how modern learning spaces have changed in the past few decades. Committee member Kayla Yankaitis said the group focused on what the community needs.
Through the committee’s research, it was determined the district’s current facilities do not meet the needs of its students. Yankaitis said classrooms in the middle and elementary schools are already above student capacity. While the high school is still functioning within capacity, there is demand for more room, according to Yankaitis.
“What do we do if and when this school district grows?” Yankaitis said. “Our kindergarten class last year was way bigger than we’re used to and we don’t know if that’s a trend or not. Schools built for a different time can’t always support today’s learning. The square footage is there, it’s just not designed the way it needs to be and this doesn’t even touch on outdoor play space and the need for sports.”
Based on the committee’s research, the cost to renovate and upgrade all three buildings would exceed $17.5 million. Costs would include interior/exterior improvements, building system upgrades and inflation expenses for construction fees.
“Keep in mind the longer we wait, inflation expenses will go up,” Yankaitis said.
Looking at the two master plan options, the first suggests housing 4K-third grade and Discovery Charter School students in one building. Currently, third-fifth grade students attend the Columbus Intermediate School, housed in the middle school, which includes grades sixth-eighth. The option also keeps the intermediate/middle school, for fourth-eighth graders, while the high school would remain for grades 9-12.
The second plan calls for a 4K-fifth grade elementary/charter school; possibly selling, keeping idle or demolishing the middle school and converting the current high school into a traditional middle school for sixth-eighth grade students, thus building a new high school.
The first option also includes a courtyard/outdoor classroom, relocated playground, secure entryway and main office, flex classrooms and resource spaces, gymnasium, cafeteria and commons, relocated and enhance library (with a maker space and community access) and new art and music classrooms.
Assumptions for the intermediate/middle school include many of the same options, along with new science labs and relocating the district office.
Options for the high school include a new auditorium/music department, reconfigured vehicle circulation, kitchen and relocated cafeteria, courtyard and outdoor classroom, flex classrooms and resource spaces, STEAM classrooms, library improvements, and a relocated weight room/fitness area.
Option two for the elementary/charter school keeps most of the suggestions of option one, with the addition of a relocated/enhanced library, along with art and music rooms. For the middle school, it adds in a relocated weight room/fitness area, renovated locker rooms, and renovated/reconfigured music, technical education and art rooms.
If the school district picks the second proposal for a new high school it would have to purchase more land. Bray suggests purchasing 40 acres for a new campus; the current high school is located on about 26 acres. These proposals do not include expansion and improvement of outdoor athlete facilities.
Board Member Bill Braun, mentioning past referendums that failed, said a referendum is much more likely to pass if the work is proposed in one phase. In a previous referendum several years ago, Columbus turned down an option to buy land for a new high school.
“It’s important to keep in mind that we should come up with a solution the community is firmly behind,” said Matt Wolfert from Bray Architects. “Just because a referendum failed to pass previously doesn’t mean the community won’t support another option going forward.”
Committee member Linda Parpart said the proposals could change and options could be added or removed.
“Money-wise, we know these are expensive. Taxes will go up,” Parpart said. “That’s why phasing the work is possible. We all want the best for our children and this is just a start.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)