Facility study finds that Waupun Senior center tops city’s urgent needs

WAUPUN – Less than a month ago the Waupun Area Chamber awarded its Waupunies honors, naming the city’s top businesses, citizen and organization. Tuesday night the City Council heard its top priorities for facility needs, and the winner is … the Waupun Senior Center.
Although that ranking is no surprise to most, it is an important first step in the long-term plan to meet the city’s present and future needs. Being identified as the city’s most urgent need is a mixed blessing, however, as the debate is just beginning about how big it will be, what it will contain, where it might be located and how it will be funded
The 40-page plan (including appendices) was completed over the last nine months by Cedar Corporation of Menomonie, Madison, Green Bay, and Cedarburg. It reviews the assets and challenges of the city’s eight buildings/properties including the Community Center (hockey rink), the Heritage Museum, the Senior Center, the City Hall/Auditorium, the Department of Public Works Garage and the Public Safety Building.
“Over two days, the 10-member Facility Committee, I and lead architect Cory Scheidler walked through the buildings and looked at all the deficiencies and limitations, when investments should be made in each facility and what the overall priorities are,” said Cedar Corp. Senior Manager Seth Hudson.
In order to get public input an online survey was offered and an open house was held in January in the City Hall Auditorium.
“We had about 178 responses total,” said Hudson. “The key takeaways were that the City Hall/Auditorium, the Public Safety Building and the Senior Center were rated as being most important facilities for the city. The top two projects are a multi-purpose, multi-generational facility/senior center, followed by a remodel of the City Hall Auditorium.”
A “wish list” for a senior center includes a 23,000-square-foot facility with parking for approximately 215 vehicles. It was estimated that a new building would cost $4.6 and $5.2 million. Based on what sites are still available and could be developed, the top contenders are the Community Center site, the former McKinley School site and vacant land at highways 151 and 26.
“This is at the high level just to see what would fit and what would not fit,” said Hudson. “The cost estimates are just conceptual at this point. The next step would be to really define what the facility would look like.”
Scheidler presented possible capital improvement plans to tackle other facility updates over the short, medium and long term.
“We did not exhaust a full investigation, but this can help identify some low-hanging fruit and start making some improvements as part of your coming budgets,” he said. “This helps to identify what might be done over the next one to two years, in two to five years, in five to 10 years and in 10 years and beyond. This data would need to be further reviewed by staff to assess and budget over a period of 10 years and beyond.”
He said, “It’s a good budgeting tool for communities, and is kind of an eye-opener sometimes. We often forget about what’s over our heads and under our feet.”
Handicap access is a major concern at all facilities, including access to the City Hall Auditorium, rest rooms at the Community Center and at the museum building.
"In this we also have a series of actions and next steps,” said Hudson. “Tonight we’re looking for adoption of the study. We also recommend taking the list that Cory has developed to implement into the capital improvement plan process, so that as you start to develop you budget over the next five to 10 years you use this information to feed into the process and take it to the next step.”
City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve said, “As much as the Senior Center didn’t work when they walked through it for this study, today it works even less. We’re going to have to address the needs there. From a ‘next step’ perspective this gives us a road map to start thinking about what that project is going to look like. We’re going to have to do quite a bit of leg work this year to define that project and to position ourselves to write a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant), which we think is going to be one of the major funding sources for a facility of this type. Expect to hear more about this at upcoming meetings.”