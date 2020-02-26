Facility study finds that Waupun Senior center tops city’s urgent needs

He said, “It’s a good budgeting tool for communities, and is kind of an eye-opener sometimes. We often forget about what’s over our heads and under our feet.”

Handicap access is a major concern at all facilities, including access to the City Hall Auditorium, rest rooms at the Community Center and at the museum building.

"In this we also have a series of actions and next steps,” said Hudson. “Tonight we’re looking for adoption of the study. We also recommend taking the list that Cory has developed to implement into the capital improvement plan process, so that as you start to develop you budget over the next five to 10 years you use this information to feed into the process and take it to the next step.”

City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve said, “As much as the Senior Center didn’t work when they walked through it for this study, today it works even less. We’re going to have to address the needs there. From a ‘next step’ perspective this gives us a road map to start thinking about what that project is going to look like. We’re going to have to do quite a bit of leg work this year to define that project and to position ourselves to write a CDBG (Community Development Block Grant), which we think is going to be one of the major funding sources for a facility of this type. Expect to hear more about this at upcoming meetings.”

