Fair food stays local in Baraboo after COVID-19 cancellations

Business tends to depend on the weather, “but it’s been pretty decent,” Weland said.

Talking to customers from behind a polyglass divider Saturday, Marilyn Weland, of North Freedom, served food as she remarked on how glad people have been to access their concessions.

“People have been so appreciative,” Marilyn said. “They’re glad to be able to get their fair food.”

While the revenue from staying local may not replace the amount of money they make at fairs throughout the summer, both Shepard and Mike Weland said some revenue is better than none.

“It’s nice you’re bringing something in instead of spending your money,” Weland said. “It’s helping pay some of the bills. It’s also giving people the chance to find some of those fair foods you can’t find other places.”

And insurance costs still have to be paid, even if expenses of travel have been lessened through the new method of business.

Both receive their main source of income from the food stands. Weland said he was essentially “born into the business” and Shepard has been operating the booths for more than three decades.