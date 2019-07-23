As events begin at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, the county’s 2019 Fairest of the Fair Emily McReath has one goal in mind.
“I just want everybody to have fun,” McReath said.
McReath said there is more to the fair than simply enjoying a carnival ride or winning a stuffed animal. It’s just as much about observing the animals and learning from exhibitors.
Part of her duties as an ambassador to the fair involves advocating and informing about agriculture, said Program Coordinator Allison Foster, who oversees the Fairest of the Fair competition and schedule for Columbia County.
“They serve as an ambassador not only for their fairs and for their communities, but also for agriculture,” Foster said.
Foster said 18-year-old McReath, a recent Portage High School graduate, has been serving well in the position.
“She’s one of our youngest Fairests, but she’s doing a great job,” Foster said.
Throughout the Columbia County Fair this week, McReath will be present for different judging sessions, will welcome visitors before events begin, like at the beginning of grandstand shows, and will meet with people on the grounds. On Tuesday, she judged Cloverbuds, the youngest 4-H exhibitors.
McReath said it has been “good, busy,” and “fun” since she took on the position in April, and that she is “definitely looking forward” to hosting her own county fair. She has been visiting others, like the nearby Lodi Agricultural Fair, since she began wearing the tiara and sash.
Of all of the events she anticipates enjoying, on Tuesday McReath was most excited to see the beef cattle exhibitors. She is not showing this year due to her job as Fairest of the Fair, but McReath has shown beef cattle for the last 11 years. However, she encouraged all visitors to not simply settle on seeing just one element of the fair.
“The biggest part is to make sure people go and see everything,” McReath said. “Yes, there’s rides, but there’s also the 4-H barns and the animals.”
Foster said the Fairest program spans 43 counties throughout the state. It is hosted by the Wisconsin Fairs Association and includes a state position for which home county contestants can run. Without the ambassadorship, Foster, who served as a Fairest ambassador in 2016 before taking over the county program, said the fair would not be the same.
“It’s such a cool program to be a part of,” Foster said. “It’s now my favorite thing to work with the Fairest and I hope other people in the community appreciate it as much as I do.”
