Fairest reports: Columbia County Fair has 'more energy' following year off

Enthusiasm is everywhere at the 2021 Columbia County Fair after participants had to wait a year to showcase their skills and hard work.

“This might be the best fair ever; I'm noticing more energy than usual,” said Samantha Falk, Columbia County’s Fairest of the Fair for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had caused the 2020 Columbia County Fair to be held virtually with less participation.

"Some of these kids are doing projects they would have entered last year, and they’re getting all this extra time to refine them.”

Falk, 21, Pardeeville, has been heavily promoting the fair for the past several months in person and on social media. The event officially begins Wednesday, though some animal shows have been held since Sunday.

“It could otherwise be known as a family reunion,” Falk said of the fair. “You can just see all of these communities gathering together for one purpose. I’ve made a lot of memories with my family at the fair’s grandstand events, specifically the tractor pull. I was an exhibitor at the fair for 13 years, and it’s where I learned to be a leader.

"Some kids are experiencing this for the first time and I’m incredibly excited for them.”