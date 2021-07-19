Fairest reports: Columbia County Fair has 'more energy' following year off

Enthusiasm is everywhere at the 2021 Columbia County Fair after participants had to wait a year to showcase their skills and hard work.
“This might be the best fair ever; I'm noticing more energy than usual,” said Samantha Falk, Columbia County’s Fairest of the Fair for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had caused the 2020 Columbia County Fair to be held virtually with less participation.
"Some of these kids are doing projects they would have entered last year, and they’re getting all this extra time to refine them.”
Falk, 21, Pardeeville, has been heavily promoting the fair for the past several months in person and on social media. The event officially begins Wednesday, though some animal shows have been held since Sunday.
“It could otherwise be known as a family reunion,” Falk said of the fair. “You can just see all of these communities gathering together for one purpose. I’ve made a lot of memories with my family at the fair’s grandstand events, specifically the tractor pull. I was an exhibitor at the fair for 13 years, and it’s where I learned to be a leader.
"Some kids are experiencing this for the first time and I’m incredibly excited for them.”
Falk is enrolled in the two-year Human Services and Addiction program at Madison College and will pursue a career in substance abuse counseling after graduation. She will continue to promote the fair for the rest of year on behalf of the Columbia County, attending other fairs and events held by businesses and nonprofit organizations.
Falk will compete for Wisconsin's Fairest of the Fair in the winter.
Columbia County Fairest of the Fair Coordinator Allison Foster said, “We’re excited to be back. What’s most important to know is the amount of passion and enthusiasm that everybody has right now. That’s everybody from the Fairest, the fair board, the people working at the fair and our many volunteers.”
“To be honest, our whole fair board was in tears when the fair got canceled,” Foster continued. “They cried because they know how much this event means to everybody. We’re more than ready to get back at it.”
Columbia County’s Junior Fairest of the Fair, Isabelle McReath, won’t soon forget the disappointment she felt when the fair got canceled last year. McReath, 16, a junior at Portage High School, had formed a connection for several months with a beef steer named Duke prior to the fair’s cancelation. She would ultimately need to sell Duke at the market without ever showing him at the fair.
“It affected me a lot,” McReath said, “but I’m ready to bounce back. I think it taught me to work even harder for what I want.”
McReath will show her beef steer named Casper at this year’s fair, and, like Falk and Foster, she's noticing more energy among her peers, she said. “The fair, to me, is really important because all these kids including me work on these animals all year long. We put in all this effort to show people how we handle and care for these animals.”
The Portage High School FFA treasurer has been showing beef cattle at fairs since she was 8 years old and will apply the discipline she’s gained ding shows to whatever career she chooses, McCreath said.
Right now, she’s interested in someday opening a bakery or becoming an agriculture teacher.
“It’s a cool thing to keep learning something new every year,” McReath said.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.