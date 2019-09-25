Sauk County will host its semiannual Clean Sweep event this weekend, giving county residents the opportunity to dispose hazardous household items in a safe way.
The event will be held 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the former Sauk County landfill, E8795 Evergreen Lane, Baraboo.
The event allows county residents to bring common household items that can be harmful to the environment and health if not disposed of correctly.
“It helps to keep all of these products from being disposed of improperly,” said Justine Bula, education coordinator for Sauk County Land Resources and Environment. “A lot of times these are harder to get rid of, so we like to provide people with a safe place to dispose of them properly or recycle them.”
For the event, the county partners with three waste companies to dispose of electronics, tires and chemical waste. Bula said most of the items will be disposed of at no charge to residents, with the exception of various electronics and tires.
Prices for tire disposal range from $1-$25, depending on the type and size of the tire. Prices will range from $10-$60 for hard drive removal from electronics, and larger appliances like refrigerators, washers and dryers or large TVs.
For electronics disposal, residents can pay with credit cards, cash or check, and for tire removal residents can pay using cash or checks.
There is no charge for disposal of household chemical waste such as cleaning products, pesticides, paint, batteries and motor oil. There is also no charge for smaller appliances and electronics such as phones, game systems, DVD players and vacuum cleaners.
Items that will not be accepted include prescription drugs, IVs, explosives, radioactive material, yard waste or household recyclables and mattresses.
The county hosts the event once in the spring and once in the fall to provide opportunities for proper disposal of these common household items that Bula said can be difficult or expensive for households to dispose of themselves.
Bula said 572 households participated in the event in June, which allowed for the county to dispose of 51,363 pounds of hazardous household waste, 49,085 pounds of electronics and appliances and 15.69 tons of tires.
“We continue to host this event to protect the environment and improve the lives of Sauk County residents,” Bula said.
