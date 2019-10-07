NORTH FREEDOM — The first Fall Color Paddle hosted by Baraboo River Canoe & Kayak Rental will launch Saturday at North Freedom Park.
The event will offer kayak and canoe rentals for a trip down the Baraboo River, where attendees will paddle from North Freedom Park to Giese Park in the town of Freedom. Ericka Robinson with Baraboo River Canoe & Kayak Rental said the trip is expected to take about three hours, with the first boat launching at 9 a.m. and the last setting out at 2 p.m. Shuttles will pick up riders and bring them back to the launch site by 5 p.m.
This is the first year for the event, and was spurred on by customers who requested the rental company stay open later into the fall. Robinson said they wanted to offer something for those interested in late-season rides, and believed an event was the best way.
The event will feature the three-hour ride down the Baraboo River and complimentary snacks and cider from Ski-Hi Fruit Farm in Baraboo. Robinson said she hopes to expand the event in the future if the first event goes well. She said they would like to expand to potentially include a craft fair and other fall activities like offering pumpkins for sale.
“If it goes well, then we want to get it bigger each year,” said Robinson. “We’re just really excited.”
Robinson said more than 1,000 people initially marked that they were interested in the event on Facebook.
Robinson said the event will be cancelled in the case of heavy rain or unsafe water levels on the river. Customers will be notified of any cancellations through the company’s website and Facebook page.
The National Weather Service reports minor flooding is taking place on the Baraboo River in nearby Rock Springs, where water levels are at 14.82 feet Monday, more than a foot above “action” stage. The weather service predicts levels will drop to about 10 feet by Saturday, well below any flood conditions.
You have free articles remaining.
A high of 44 degrees is forecast Saturday with partly sunny conditions and a 20 percent chance of rain.
The Fall Color report put out by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism estimates peak time for leaves changing colors to be the second week of October, and Robinson hopes this will provide a scenic ride for those who attend.
“It’s always so weather dependent. But kayakers are die hard, they just put on their vest and show up,” Robinson said of the Baraboo River event. “I think we’ll have a good turnout.”
Single-rider kayaks will be available to rent for $35, and canoes that can fit two adults and one child will be available to rent for $45. Shuttle services are also available for $20 for attendees who wish to bring their own equipment.
Another similar event is planned Saturday at Mirror Lake State Park, which will host its Fall Kayak Tour.
The tour will provide a tour of the fall colors around the park, as well as educational information about the plants and animals native to the park and park history, according to the Friends of Mirror Lake State Park website.
The event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday and will take about 90 minutes. The event is limited to 20 participants and those interested can contact the park office to reserve a spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)